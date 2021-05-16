Samsung’s leaked Galaxy A22 may be the most affordable 5G phone ever





Samsung lowered the price of 5G phones to the earth when it announced the Galaxy A32 earlier this year, but now it’s ready to make high-speed wireless completely commonplace. Frequently sought after, Ishan Agarwal provided 91mobiles with what looks like a press image and spec of the even cheaper device, the Galaxy A225G. Affordable 5G phones don’t stand out on their own with a plastic body, three rear cameras (48MP, 5MP, 2MP), and a teardrop selfie camera notch instead.

The Galaxy A22 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and uses a 6.4-inch (for 1080p) LCD screen to keep costs down, but is reported to have a significant battery of 5,000mAh. In return for slow wireless technology, you’ll get an AMOLED display and a 4th rear camera with 2MP, so you can settle for the LTE variant and get an entire potentially more powerful phone.

Agarwal didn’t know the price and availability of either A22 model. However, it’s safe to assume that when a new phone arrives in the United States, it will fall below the official price of the Galaxy A32 5G, which is $ 280. It’s before Samsung’s usual aggressive discounts. The A325G is already on sale for $ 205, and the A22 is easy to sell for less than $ 200. This could allow even more people to access 5G, especially in the United States and other countries where Android brands other than Samsung tend to struggle.

