Top 5 Google Chrome Extensions to Improve Work-at-Home Skills





We are more dependent on technology than ever as the coronavirus prompted more and more businesses to try to switch to remote work setups last year. From productivity tools to video conferencing apps to lighting improvement software, these tools helped manage resources better and coordinate with classmates, teammates, or employees last year.

You can install a variety of tools and software on your computer at any time, but web-based apps and tools have done a fair amount of work in your browser. With more services moving to the cloud, such as email, word processors, and presentation software, it’s easy to install browser-based extensions that can be plugged into your normal workflow.

Read also: Google saves over $ 1 billion annually by working from home

We’ve put together a list of five very useful extensions to Chrome. This helps you organize your work, complete tasks faster, save battery and CPU power, and keep your computer running smoothly while you finish a pending presentation.

Simple Gmail notes

If you’re using Gmail, especially if you receive a lot of email a day, you want to be able to organize your inbox better. Simple Gmail Notes allows you to quickly add one or two notes to a mail thread in your inbox. This note is retained when you reopen or close your browser. The extension is open source and does not require Gmail access authentication, but notes are stored in Google Drive.

Simple Gmail notes

Webtime Tracker

Being productive while everything is working from home is very important, but it is also necessary to take care of digital well-being and ensure a healthy work and life balance. Webtime Tracker works like the Digital Wellbeing feature of most modern smartphones, tracking every website you visit and the time you spend. You can view detailed statistics based on the domains you visit and use graphs to visualize usage. The entire extension also works offline.

Webtime tracker.

Ugly email

Emails don’t have to be stressful, but senders may use certain tools, such as pixel tracking, to embed small hidden images in their emails that act as read confirmations. This will let them know when you read their message. This is not ideal as you should be able to read the email on your own terms. Ugly emails quickly compress your emails, look for those nasty pixels and block tracking pixels. You’ll see a small eye icon for each email in your inbox, so you know who’s trying to see who saw the email.

Ugly email

OneTab

Have you ever suffered from tab fatigue? Did you have too many tabs open and wanted a way to control them? This extension instead provides one button to turn them into quicklists. If you need to check them again, you can use the extension to view them again. According to the OneTab extension developer, pushing open tabs to a list that can be easily reopened can save up to 95% memory in a bold claim. According to the developers, it may also be possible to load the computer from sleep faster, probably due to the small list of open active tabs that need to be reloaded.

OneTab

Save to Google Drive

If Google Drive is the cloud provider of your choice, or if your employer uses Google Workspace[Googleドライブに保存]Extensions are very useful for navigating web content as you browse the web. This includes a variety of content such as images, hyperlinks, documents, HTML5 audio and video. After installing the extension, you can right-click to add a link or photo to your personal Google Drive or workspace drive.With this extension, you can use Chrome[印刷]You can also use the menu to export a PDF of the existing page you are currently viewing.

Save to drive extension.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos