Amazon’s New World will feature paid cosmetics at launch, quality of life items may come later





Amazon’s New World will offer “essentially cosmetics only” paid items at launch, with quality of life items and Battle Pass-style programs likely to come later. Studio director Rich Lawrence went to Twitter to answer questions from the community about NewWorld’s Alpha patch notes describing the in-game storefront. He reassured fans that the store was “finding enough value in the store’s items and creating a sales channel for players who were willing to buy.” He promises that the plan is “not to create the feeling of the store, it will never happen”. You need items to enjoy the game. According to Lawrence, every player can enjoy a complete gaming experience without having to buy anything. With the launch of New World in August 2021, all store items will be “essentially cosmetics only”. Alpha’s current storefront is just a test, and none of the costs selected or shown are final. Alpha testers are encouraged to provide feedback on items in the store to determine if they have been added to a live game.

In the future, the team plans to test “the quality of life of resting mechanics such as XP and fast travel, available in-game and over-the-counter.” The release of these items is determined by “how players progress in the months following their launch.” The goal of all these items is “to not provide any unbalanced benefits to the game.”

Lawrence also revealed that the team is considering a “combine store items on a regular basis” and “Battle Pass” style program, but has not made a final decision. This feature is pre-tested to “make sure it provides strong value without interrupting the gameplay of non-participants.”

Beyond that is the “potential for expanding options at another cost”.

New World May 2021 Screenshot

We recently experienced Amrine Excavation, one of the six dungeon expeditions in the New World, and by 2020 we will be checking out the battle of that massive 50v50PvP war.

For more information on Amazon Game Studios and New World, see our report detailing the struggle in the studio, “Culture of Friends,” mismanagement, and canceled projects.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news writer. You can follow him on Twitter @ AdamBankhurst and Twitch.

