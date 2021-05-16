Watch “Godfather of Harlem” Season 2 Episode 5 Online





Bumpy and Chin ran into several turbulences in episode 5 of The Godfather in Harlem Season 2 of Epix, in a relationship entitled “It’s a Small World After All.” Elsewhere, Adam Clayton Powell will want to play dirty to get what he wants.

The Godfather, the premiere date and time of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5, will air on Sunday, May 16th, 9 / 8c on the Epix cable television channel. Find out how to watch the Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 online for free without cables.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 Preview

The official Epix overview of The Godfather in Harlem Season 2 Episode 5 is as follows:

“The case at Geechee Club could disrupt the partnership between Bumpy and Chins. Adam Clayton Powell seems to end the civil rights bill’s filibuster, even if it means dirty play. . “

It’s a small world after all Written by Matthew Newman and directed by Guillermo Navarro.

Harlem’s Godfather Stars are Forest Whitaker, Donofrio, Ilphenesh Hadera, Antoinette Crow Legacy, Nigel Thatch, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Fry and Paul Sorvino.

Ronald Gatman, Justin Bartha and Annabella Sciorra will join the cast with regular Season 2 capacity.

The new Godfather episode of Harlem Season 2 will premiere on Epix on Sunday 9 / 8c.

Previously aired episodes include Season 2 Episode 4: I Am the Greatest.

