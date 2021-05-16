



Google Docs is arguably one of the best cloud document editors with real-time collaboration, authoring and other great features. However, if you want to caption the image you used in your document, you can’t directly provide the option in Google Docs. Adding captions to your photos requires a bit of work. In this article, I will share the steps for inserting captions in images in Google Docs.

How to add captions to images in Google Docs

Google Docs does not provide a dedicated feature for captioning images in documents. Still, you can insert captions in images and drawings in Google Docs without having to install add-on services. There are two ways to do this:

Captions with drawing options Add captions to the image using the image table. 1]Use drawing options.

Open Google Docs and import or create a new document. next,[挿入]>[画像]Use the option to insert an image in your document.

Then use Ctrl + C or the image right-click menu to select and copy the additional image you want to add a caption to.

next,[挿入]Go to the menu[図面]>[新規]Click Options.

Opens a drawing window where you can create drawings using lines, arrows, callouts, shapes, formulas, and other tools. You need to paste the copied image into this window. Use Ctrl + V hotkeys or right click on the canvas[貼り付け]Select an option. You can also click the image icon on the toolbar to import another image from your local storage, Google Drive, URL, or other source.

Then click the Text tool on the toolbar of the drawing window and add a text box below or above the image where you want to add the caption to the image.

Enter the caption and use some formatting options such as font size, font type, text color, fill color, alignment, bold, italic, underline, adding borders to the caption, line spacing, bullets, etc. And customize.

At the end,[保存して閉じる]Click the button to add an image with a caption to your document. Images with captions can be placed anywhere in the document. In addition, you can resize, crop and rotate the image.

2]Use of table

Another way to add captions to images in Google Docs is to use tables. You can add captions to an image by inserting a table, adding an image to it, and adding text. Let’s take a look at the step-by-step procedure below.

Open Google Docs[挿入]>[テーブル]Use the menu to add a 12 grid size table to your document.

Then drag and drop the image into the first cell of the table. You can enlarge and adjust the cell size according to the size of the image.

Then in the second cell, enter the caption you want to add and format the text font, color, alignment, and other parameters as needed.

Then right-click on the table and from its context menu[テーブルのプロパティ]Select an option. From that property, set the size of the table border to 0 points. You can also edit other properties of the table, such as cell background color, cell vertical alignment, table alignment, and column width.

Once you have set the table properties according to your requirements,[OK]Click the button to add a caption to the image.

If you’re looking for a solution in Google Docs on how to add captions to your images, I hope this article helps.

Try one of the above two methods to caption your image in Google Docs without any external add-ons.

