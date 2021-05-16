Top story of the week: Next-generation MacBook design, M1 iPad Pro and iMac performance, and more





Top story of the week: Rumors emerge about M1 iMac and iPad Pro benchmarks, next-generation MacBook Air, iOS 14.6 beta 3 changes, and more. Read all the top stories of the week and more.

Next-generation MacBook design

This week’s new report from YouTuber Jon Prosser sheds more light on what to expect from the next-generation MacBook lineup. The report explained that Apple will offer the next-generation MacBook or MacBook Air in seven different colors, similar to the new iMac. The design isn’t as tapered as the current MacBook Air.

Other rumored design changes include a white bezel around the display and a redesigned keyboard that is also white. Again, it’s unclear if this new design will appear on the MacBook Air or on the MacBook without adjectives. You can see the rendering here.

M1 iPad Pro and iMac Benchmark

Early benchmarks for the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iMac appeared ahead of the first order arriving next week. Details are here.

Single core result:

M1 iMac: 1,700 M1 iPad Pro: 1,700

Multi-core results:

M1 iMac: 7,400 M1 iPad Pro: 7,200

As you can see, the results for the two products are very similar. This is expected given that they share the same M1 chip internally. Your first order will arrive on May 21st and an embargo press review will be published later next week.

AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi

This week’s rough rumors suggested that Apple could announce AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi in a May 18 press release.

Rumors come from YouTuber Luke Miani. AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and Apple will announce it in a press release Tuesday. He also suggests that Apple may announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.

We’re not sure if this will happen yet, but there are two reports showing that AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi may be announced this month.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

