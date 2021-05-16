Destiny 2 Season of Splicer: Season Challenge Guide (Week 1)





The Season of Splicer has officially arrived in Destiny 2 (although the game is down due to emergency maintenance). This brings a new slate for the Season Challenge. First introduced last season in the game, these challenges replace weekly rewards for bright dust and other rewards and provide goals to be achieved throughout the season. However, the good thing about Season Challenges is that they last throughout the Splicer season. New challenges are released weekly, but all must be completed by the end of the season. And you can get big rewards for Bright Dust and experience points for troubles.

Here’s an overview of how the Season Challenge system works and the challenges you face each week during the season. The splicer season is expected to end on August 24th.

How seasonal issues work

Destiny 2’s various activity vendors (Zavala, Shaxx, Drifter) carried weekly prizes to encourage them to play all three activities each week for most of their execution. These prizes were given out Bright Dust if they participated, but if they didn’t, they wouldn’t be able to earn Destiny 2’s premium in-game currency. Seasonal challenges fix it. They are weekly challenges, but you can complete them at any time during the season.

Director’s[クエスト]There is a seasonal challenge on the tab. Every week, a new challenge slate is released so you can stop by and see what the requirements are. Completing the challenge is a great way to gain experience and power up seasonal artifacts, allowing you to level your character beyond the season’s gear power caps. Many of the challenges are rewarded with consumables and bright dust. These can be spent on a variety of cosmetics at the Eververse Store.

Week 1 Hello, the world speaks to the Splicer Serbiter, completes the Splicer I pass, and then kills powerful Cabal enemies anywhere in the solar system. Defeat Cabal in a seasonal override activity to get a bonus progress. Maximum Override Complete 5 override missions and deposit data spikes as a team. Wearing the Splicer Armor season during an activity will award a bonus progress. Ethereal splicers collect ether by playing a variety of activities such as public events, strikes, gambits, and crucibles. Sidearm Splicer Defeat enemies with overrides with sidearms and precision hit bonus progress Complete icebound 10 bounties and end patrols, public events, lost sectors in Europe Challenger’s Aspirations Crucible, Gambit, or Strike Complete the playlist challenge 3 times a week. Close calibration Short range weapons in Europe (SMG, swords, shotguns, and sidearms). Bank motes, defeat blockers, and defeat enemy guardians in a gambit match of your choice to earn a bonus progress. Defeat enemy guardians in Sacred Scorcher Crucible Team Scorch mode. The progress of the bonus will be rewarded for a fully charged explosion. This can be achieved by pressing and holding the Scorch Cannon’s fire button until it is fully charged before firing. Defeat 5 Vex bosses with Vex Removal Protocol Strikes.Seasonal Master Of All Complete 75. Seasonal challenges.

