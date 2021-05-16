How to change homepage in Google Chrome browser





Want to change your Chrome homepage to your email inbox, Facebook, or news site? Here’s how to do it:

Tired of seeing the same old Google logo and search bar every time you open your Chrome browser? Maybe you don’t use the search bar much, and it will be easier for you if your browser displays something else.

Fortunately, you can set the default page in Chrome in several ways, and the steps work the same on both Mac and Windows.

How to set up a home page in Chrome

If you want to set up a home page, you can introduce a home button in Chrome. It works like any other website.Next to the address bar[更新]It will be displayed right next to the button. Click it to return to the specified website or the defaultNew tab screen.

Here’s how to set this:

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser to click[設定]Choose. In the menu on the left[外観]Click.[ホームの表示]the button[オン]Switch to. Below that, select the second option and enter the URL you want to set as your home page.

When you make this change, it will be saved automatically and at the top of your browser[ホーム]A button is displayed. with this,[ホーム]Click the button and you will be redirected to the URL you entered.

How to set the home page in Chrome at startup

You also have the option to change the page that is displayed the first time you launch your browser. Instead of the search bar, the startup window can be your email inbox, Facebook, or some tabs you use on a regular basis.

As before, click on the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser,[設定]Choose.In the menu on the left[起動時]Click. You can choose to continue where you left off. This will open the tab you were using before you quit your browser. Another option is to open a specific page or set of pages. In the latter case[新しいページを追加]Manually fill in the page using[現在のページを使用する]You can select to set the current tab to always open at startup.

The next time you open Chrome, these changes will take effect.

How about changing a new tab page in Chrome?

You may have already noticed that all the new tabs you open are also set on the Google search screen. Unfortunately, there is no built-in way to change it. To change the default URL for a new tab[新しいタブリダイレクト]You need to install third-party extensions such as.

We hope that this new information will help you streamline your work and create a better browsing environment.

