Clubhouse for Android will soon be available worldwide





This story was first published on May 9, 2021 at 2021/05/09 9:45 am PDT and last updated on May 16, 2021 at 2021/05/16 1:21 pm PDT. ..

Last week, Clubhouse announced that the long-awaited Android app is finally real, in the sense that it’s used by at least a few users. At that time, it was limited to the closed beta version of “Friendly Tester”. Currently available to all Android users. Well, some sort of: “everything” is limited to those who still have an invitation to audio chat room service. But hey, at least you can use the app to reserve a username.

Clubhouse is a minimalist app that’s getting a lot of attention on iOS, and users have been asking for invitations to the closed beta for over a year. The attraction is that you can listen to real-time audio chat from celebrity executives that the service has been able to attract. (If you’re interested in that, you can also host an audio chat yourself.) Clubhouse is so popular that everyone and their dog can copy it or already have it. I’m buying someone who is. Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify and Telegram are all preparing or creating competing services.

If you really want to get over the velvet rope, you can use the Android app to book your username and add it to your waiting list. If you have an invitation, you can punch it in to see what the fuss is. Based on the screenshots posted on the Play Store, it’s almost the same as an iOS app. The Clubhouse app is also available in APK Mirror.

Expanded all over the world this week

According to a Twitter post from the official Clubhouse account, the service will be available on Android worldwide starting Friday, May 21st. It was fast.

Android deployment continues!

🇯🇵🇧🇷🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil, Russia coming on Tuesday 🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria and India on Friday morning 🌐 Other regions available worldwide throughout the week by Friday afternoon

— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

In addition, Clubhouse is rapidly repeating the beta version of its Android app. Four new versions of the app were posted during the last week and recorded in the APK Mirror. According to the app description, we are cultivating new users and issuing invitations quickly.

Other media outlets speculate that Clubhouse sees Android as a way to keep pace with rapid growth, as iOS app downloads are stagnant and the potential user market is saturated. .. It makes a lot of sense to open this service to around a billion Android users and do so as soon as possible.

