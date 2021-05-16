This is why the value of Ferrari Testarossa is skyrocketing





The Ferrari Testarossa was a huge hit in the 80’s thanks to its attractive design and of course Mian Vice.

When talking about Ferrari Testarossa, it is impossible not to refer to Miami Vice. The iconic television show played an integral role in the success of the Fellers mid-engined supercar. Ferrari Testarossa has emerged as a replacement for the BB (Verinetta Boxer). The BB was the first Ferrari to feature a mid-mounted flat 12 engine, as the midship layout was adopted by many marks following the success of the Lamborghini Miura.

Ferrari BB has its own drawbacks, and in 1984 at Testarossa Ferrari set out to build the best GT from Maranello. However, management soon reached a consensus that it would be quite impossible to create a supercar with the proper GT qualifications if the engine was in the center. As a result, the Ferrari 575 Maranello, the successor to the GT Berlinetta with the front engine, was introduced. Discard the concept and stick to their proven formula.

Ferrari Testarossa: Via Flat 12 engine: Shirodrome

Ferrari had to be part of the enthusiasm as the midship layout was so popular. Their contribution was a flat 12 BB. Contrary to what many think, Ferrari used a Flat 12 engine in Formula One at the time, so the use of Flat 12 wasn’t just trend-based. As Ferrari is a racetrack-inspired brand, we saw this trend as an opportunity to showcase a new concept.

First of all, Ferrari Revoxers have never actually used a boxer engine. Contrary to popular belief, the engine was a 180 degree V12 engine, quite different from a boxer. Subaru and Porsche used a suitable boxer engine, where each piston had its own crankpin, rather than each pair of pistons sharing a crankpin.

The Ferrari Testarossa used a naturally aspirated 4.9-liter longitudinal 180-degree horizontally opposed 12-cylinder engine. The output was 385 horsepower and the torque was 361 lb-ft. The Ferrari Testarossa reached 0-60 in 5.2 seconds and was rated at a top speed of 180 MPH. This is an insane number not only in the 1980s but also in today’s standards.

Ferrari Testarossa: Cheese grater designed by Pininfarina Via side strake: JamesEdition.com

One of Testarossa’s distinctive design clues was its unique side strake. The slit was added as part of the American homologation rules stating that the huge side intake should not be left open, and that it could pose a safety threat. After relocating the radiator, the designer added an air intake. This caused the cabin to overheat on a hot day in BB.

Ferrari has a radiator on the side, so we designed an air intake to supply the heat exchanger. The designer circumvented the law by adding the now iconic cheese grater strake alongside the Testarossa side.

This was one of the main design features of the Testarossa, except for the usual pop-up headlights, the wide rear haunch to accommodate the huge horizontally opposed 12-cylinder motor, and the rearranged radiator. The taillight design is also unique to Testarossa, with horizontal slats running along the width of the car.

Ferrari Testarossa: Via a unique driving experience: mecum.com

The experience within Ferrari Testarossa was a civilized event rather than a complete play. Unlike the Countach, the Testarossa has made great strides in terms of ease of use. Driving the Countach was a challenge, but Testarossa was a much more relaxing experience. Having a 5-speed gated manual adds to the Italian exotic driving drama of the 80’s, but it’s the pure excitement of Flat 12 that complements the kids in you. The 12-cylinder symphony shines twice as bright as the horizontally opposed 6-cylinder Porsche 911. Combining it with exotic styling creates great Italian ingenuity.

Ferrari Testarossa: Values ​​creeping through: Pinterest

A few years before the classic car market explosion, the Testarossa was available for less than $ 50,000. After the market has swelled to its current state, the Testarossa example is priced well over $ 100,000. An example of such fuel economy is a whopping $ 650,000. As an investment, the Ferrari Testarossa is a pass, given that about 10,000 examples have been created, making it one of the most mass-produced Ferrari models to date. The 512 TR or 512M (Last Production Flat-12 Ferrari) makes more sense from a collector’s point of view.

Via: favcars.com

Both the BB and the 512M have the glory of what Testarossa was expressing. This was a really good expression of having the benefits of a mid-engine layout while maintaining GT credentials. Although slightly less powerful than the Countach, the Testarossa was agile due to its aerodynamic shape. Also, unlike Lamborghini at the time, driving one wasn’t the end of the world. It was a civilized supercar and was inherited as a gorgeous yet undervalued gem.

Source: YouTube, Ferrari World

