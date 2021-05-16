What is it and how to succeed





Websites with dramatically increased traffic in a short amount of time thanks to being displayed on Google Discover, and web pages that were able to show themselves to a target audience they didn’t know yet thanks to the presentation here. page.

In fact, Google Discover is one of the only algorithms that can appeal to more people without looking at SEO scores or current SERP rankings. Therefore, if you play this game according to its rules and pay attention to what Google requires of you, it may stand out in this feed.

This content explores tips for moving forward within the Framework of Screwpy Expert Recommendations and displaying them in your target audience’s Discover feed. When you’re ready, get started now!

How does Google Discover work?

Google Discover is a renamed version of the algorithm previously released as a Google feed. Of course, not just the name has changed. Along with the name, many features of Discover have also been updated.

The main purpose of Google Discover is to provide users who connect to the Internet using their mobile devices with the content they want to know or see without having to search for specific information in the search bar. These contents may be breaking news, simple recipes, and recently hit YouTube videos. Hosting different types of content, Google Discover is also drawing attention for its multilingual results.

So how does Google Discover display the results?

Remember what you said when you checked the search engine results page (SERP). Each user’s SERP is personalized based on previous browsing habits and search history. Similarly, each user’s Google Discover feed is created specifically for that user. Feeds optimized for the data that users allow to monitor and collect are updated regularly to enable query-free searches. In general, the algorithm considers the following data when forming Google Discover:

Search history. Browser history. App activity. place.

Of course, to see all of this, you need to allow the user to collect data. Google Discover presents your content to the users who are most likely to interact with it. Therefore, you can actually meet your target audience through Google Discover.

How do I view it in Google Discover?

Imagine a sudden increase in the traffic graph on your website. Soaring lines can indicate something very important. The content is on Google Discover and I had the opportunity to introduce myself to an audience talking to many new visitors.

While analyzing a website that is integrated with Google Analytics, the system provides some of the traffic from Google Discover numerically. In this way, you have the opportunity to interpret the received traffic rate more easily.

Displayed in Google Discover

So is there a formula to go to Google Discover? Is your SEO working enough for you to go to Google Discover? It’s time to look it up!

Share content that is likely to be displayed on Google Discover

Google Discover does not host all content types. Specifically, it’s very likely that certain categories of content will be displayed in Google Discover. Therefore, one of the first ways to increase your chances of being noticeable is to create content in one of the following areas:

Current News (especially for these contents, it’s very important to be one of the first websites to register NEWS with Google while publishing the news and sharing it with the appropriate details)

Posting content about hobbies and activities-especially recipes, DIY projects, mockups, and content with similar themes are often featured.

E-Commerce Content-Specific product groups are highlighted within the framework of user browsing and shopping behavior.

Travel and hospitality content comes to the fore, especially based on brand, product and location. For example, after an individual has booked a hotel on the Internet in the Maldives, it is very likely that Discover will display content with the theme “Where to Visit in the Maldives”.

Content related to the fields of beauty and fashion.

In the gaming and electronics space, both evergreen content and the latest news continue to be popular and featured on Google Discover.

Health, fitness and outdoor concepts also stand out in Google Discover in terms of activity options and local business themes.

If you are also involved in one of the above concepts, it is more likely to stand out than the other concepts.

Shape content to be user-centered

The powerful content of your website can make your website stand out with specific keywords. However, not only SERPs, but also Google Discover feeds require high quality content.

In general, optimizing your content and website can achieve very powerful results and increase your chances of being displayed on Google Discover.

Have a mobile-friendly site: As mentioned earlier, Google Discover was built to improve your mobile experience. Therefore, having a mobile-enabled website is a top priority. It is very important to work according to AMP and have mobile compatible themes and code resources. Keep in mind that these surveys also have a positive impact on SEO scores and rankings due to mobile-first indexing. It’s so easy to discover more!

Support content with powerful images and videos: Interactive content is preferred by both Google and visitors. Using high quality images and videos in your content makes them more likely to stand out in Google Discover. Download and use the right options for your work from the most popular paid stock photo and video sites these days.

Pay attention to the technical details. Proper use of h1 and h2 tags in your content is very important. In addition, it is very valuable to stay on top of the topic specified in the title of the content, provide accurate information, and create a readable flow. Want to learn more about how to turn on your site Google Discover? It may be time to check out the definitive guide by Screpy experts. Let’s explore together!

