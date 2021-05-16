Almost three years later, Fallout 76 finally gets the legendary power armor-Steel Reign hits the PTS





Fallout 76 has come a long way from one of the worst releases of live service games in recent memory to one of the most played games on Xbox. Bugs still occur from time to time, but Bethesda hasn’t given up on providing fun content to its dedicated player base. The Steel Reign update, which was teased on this year’s roadmap, hit a public test server, and players seem to have different emotions about the change.

Last week, Public Test Server released a Steel Reign update, introducing a range of new features to Fallout 76. This includes new quest lines, new Gold Bullion Vendors, legendary crafts, legendary attribute balance changes, and some new rewards. Many of the new weapon and armor attribute changes, as well as some rebalancing of the old attributes, are definitely welcome for anyone considering metabuilding changes that consist primarily of running Blooded or Junky weapons. Will be done. The attributes of the new legendary weapons and armor are listed below, but see the original PTS post for more information.

New legendary weapon attributes

1 star

Aristocrat: The more caps you have, the more damage you get. Up to + 50% damage with 29,000 caps. Juggernaut’s: Damage increases as your health increases. Up to + 25% damage with 95% or more health. Heavyweight: This attribute is still an ongoing work and is not currently working. Look for it in the next PTS update! Gourmand: Filling the hunger and thirst meters will increase the damage. Up to + 24% damage.

2 stars

Last Shot: In the final round of the magazine, there is a 25% chance of doing double damage. Single-shot weapons such as the Black Powder Rifle cannot be spawned on the last shot. Steady: + 25% damage at rest Inertia: Replenish 15 action points for each kill.

3 stars

Ghost’s: Each attack that attacks an enemy has a 10% chance of creating a stealth field.New Legendary Armor and Power Armor Attributes

1 star

Aristocrat: The more caps you have, the more energy and damage resistance you have. Up to +20 power armor for each resistor with 29,000 caps: Up to +35 heavy weights for each resistor with 29,000 caps: This attribute is still in progress and is not currently working. Look for it in the next PTS update! Power Armor: Up to +35 for each resistance at 350 lbs. Overeaters: Filling the hunger and thirst meters will increase damage mitigation by up to + 6%.

2 stars

Gratton: Hunger and thirst are 10% slower. This effect accumulates up to + 50%.Fire resistance: +25 Fire resistance Warming: +25 Fire resistance Hardy: 10% less damage from explosion

3 stars

Doctor’s: Stimpaks, RadAway, and Rad-X are 5% effective. Burning: 5% chance to deal 100 fire damage to melee attackers Electrification: 5% chance to deal 100 energy damage to melee attackers Frozen: 5% chance to deal 100 cryodamage to melee attackers Toxic: 5% chance to deal 100 poison damage Dissipation of melee attackers: Slowly regenerates radiation damage when out of combat.

Players can now create legendary equipment, including power armor. This is what players have been hoping for years. Players are happy that the right legendary craft is heading into the game, but many players aren’t completely obsessed with how the legendary craft is handled.

Previously, legendary items that could be created required legendary modules. In the new system, players can use both the Legendary Module and the newly introduced Legendary Core to perform “legendary upgrades” of selected items, rewrite current legendary attributes, and regular gear. You need to add it to.

Players in Fallout 76 used Reddit to discuss the new system, but many threads seem to have a negative view of how the new system is currently working. We hope Bethesda will continue to listen to the players. The legendary craft will eventually expand with the introduction of 4-star Legendary Gear later this year. Are you following the changes in the Steel Reign update? Please let us know your thoughts on the next major update for Fallout 76 in the comments.

