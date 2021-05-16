important! Don’t let Google’s two-step confirmation become a trap





Google will do a two-step check and soon it will become the norm and activate it without asking most users. This will definitely improve the security of Google users, but in individual cases it can also lead to issues that need to be prepared in advance. Today I’ll show you an important way, but it’s rarely advertised by Google, and thanks to the urgent code, traps aren’t created in a two-step verification.

It’s a double-edged sword for many users because it not only enhances two-step verification security, but also attempts to log in in some cases. However, this task is almost negligible, and a small intermediate step should be worth protecting each user’s own data. But others are also worried about closing their accounts – and those concerns are not unreasonable.

There is one secure password, but another confirmation in the second stage. Using your smartphone as an additional key you need is convenient and more secure, but it can also cause problems. However, very few users are worried about these issues, and Google does surprisingly little to prevent users from being permanently locked out of their Google account.

Two-step verification If you log on to an unknown device or location, especially a highly confidential location, you need to verify your identity with a smartphone other than your password. There are many ways to do this, from SMS to prompts, authenticator apps, or smartphones as a hardware security key. Additional tools are needed in all cases. Expect it to be there.

But what if your smartphone is lost, stolen or broken? Then suddenly you stand in front of the closed door. I liken it a little. I fixed the apartment door with two separate locks, but only one key. Despite the key, unfortunately you have to be outside. It’s a good idea to keep a copy of the second key in a safe place.

Landscape You need a smartphone to log in to your Google account, but you can’t use it for a variety of reasons. Whether lost or stolen, defective or currently unavailable for other reasons – you will not be able to access the data behind your Google account. Very few people haven’t submitted a second mobile number, and probably have one, but it’s a big problem now. If you can’t use your smartphone permanently, the problem is even worse.

Solution In this scenario, Google creates an emergency code called a “backup code” to represent the duplicate key for your account. These codes are the one-time passwords you enter for confirmation after logging in with your password. The code does not replace the password, only the second step. So if you lose your smartphone and forget your password (how likely is it?), The code doesn’t help either.

Here’s how to create a backup code

The emergency code can be downloaded directly from the verification settings in two steps. Similar to the TAN list used in online banking, each receives a list of 10 codes that are valid only once. After using all the code, you need to create a new list. Warning: Creating a new list will automatically disable all old code.

Create and view backup code

Open your Google account. In the left navigation pane,[セキュリティ]Click.[Googleにログイン]so,[2段階確認]Click.[バックアップコード]so,[セットアップ]Or[コードを表示]Click. You can print or download the code.

The two-step verification process must be active and setup completed before the backup code can be used. If “Sign in using smartphone” is checked, you need to uncheck it to enable two-step verification. If you suspect that your replacement code has been stolen, or if you have very little code left, choose a new code that you received externally. The old backup code will be automatically invalidated.

Sign in with a backup code

Go to your backup code. Log in to Gmail or other Google services. Enter your username and password. Click More Options when prompted for a verification code. Select Enter one of the 8-digit backup codes externally. Enter the backup code.

Tip: Each code can only be used once, so it’s a good idea to mark code that’s already in use.

Of course, you need to write and download these codes before you face the above issues. It’s too late to shut down once. Once again, it’s an analogy to deepen your understanding. If the second key is in the apartment, it doesn’t work very well outside the door. I don’t understand why Google doesn’t notify users of a two-step confirmation of this issue and the possibility of creating a backup code.

Google will soon activate everything by default, so every user should request a list of such backup codes and save it in a safe place. In the best case, remove the printed matter (do not leave it open) as you do not know which digital device will be lost. You should now know that if you lose access to your account, you can’t expect help from google.

Two-step verification: Google enables two-factor authentication as standard for all users

Password Protection: This is a way to create a secure password – some tips and rules from experts

Never leave Google News: Subscribe to the GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter Subscribe to the GoogleWatchBlog Newsletter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos