Trouble with Dr. Google?





In the pandemic era, the Internet was an invaluable tool. Trapped in our small socially distant islands, we have maintained contact with the outside world through digital means. At times of uncertainty, the world and professionals we rely on to stay alive have made this new global threat, the world of medicine and medicine, very helpful. The ability to talk to a doctor and talk to a doctor on video made a big difference when it was best to avoid personal contact of any kind.

The only support available to those who have been helplessly searching for oxygen, important medicines, and hospital beds when a second wave highlights how troublesome our medical infrastructure is near home. Is a good Samaritan. Strangers throughout the city have made constant efforts in real time to help those in desperate need.

Still, there is also an inside out. Much of the information around us is false and, worse, motivated. There are plenty of untested remedies, fantasy conspiracy theories, and unscientific advice. Easy and immediate access to health care information benefits in many ways, but it also helps to increase panic and promote self-medication and self-diagnosis.

It is easy to mistake information for knowledge, or worse, for expertise. Search engines are the stressful rabbit holes that we dive head-on as we continue to search for more layers of information until we reach the worst point in the spectrum. All headaches turn into potential strokes, dyspepsia turns into an imminent heart attack, and virtually all imaginable symptoms pursued long enough turn into cancer. There is a twisted need to believe in the worst, almost competitive and miserable sensations. The internet was the only and greatest catalyst for mass hypochondriasis.

The problem lies not only with the users, but also with the way medical information is organized and presented. Look for relatively common symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes in the neck. Among the first results thrown are malignant lymph node neoplasms, which means cancer. And this is by no means an isolated example. There are more common occurrences that list a set of possible conditions without showing what is more common and what is very rare, unless the search engine first throws the scariest option. By presenting each disease as an undifferentiated list, it implicitly gives each option the same probability, thereby inducing anxiety.

It’s interesting that almost all popular medical sites suffer from the same problem. Given that user involvement is likely to be much higher, anyone wondering if this is a feature or a bug considers the disease serious. Apart from the stress this creates, there are other consequences as patients claim more expensive and often unnecessary tests, so they are convinced that doctors are missing out on something potentially serious.

Often, the belief that it’s been months since he died of something horrifying is pierced the moment he meets a doctor who often bitterly despises well-studied cases of despair in a person’s situation. When that happens, it’s certainly a matter of reassurance, but it doesn’t discourage us from behaving exactly the same next time. Psychologically, it’s difficult to stop jumping into the muddy waters of search engines, even if you’re fully aware of the dangers that people pose.

Regarding medicine, the gap between practical experience and theoretical knowledge is particularly large. Theoretical knowledge is not a substitute for clinical experience. As a result, self-diagnosis is often terribly wrong. Doctors take the big picture and take advantage of the experience that superficial reading cannot simply be reproduced to reach diagnosis using a mode of analysis that is very different from that used by Google and happy amateur researchers. ..

When it comes to medicine, the situation is much more complicated, unlike other areas where access to and empowering what was previously considered expert knowledge is released. At some level, it can be beneficial to have a more informed set of patients who can be knowledgeably implemented with expert advice. In some cases, this type of direct access helps individuals identify serious problems early and potentially save lives. On the other hand, for the vast majority of people, what they do is create stress, and in some cases they may be at risk of going to the doctor to be diagnosed, so I am convinced that there is a final problem. You can only imagine the damage it can do, especially in countries where it takes weeks or months to see a doctor. The pain of stewing a person loses certainty while waiting for the actual diagnosis.

As our pandemic experience shows, there are problems both with too much information available and not enough information to continue. We are flooded with all sorts of proven and unproven information that makes dealing with a pandemic much more difficult. On the other hand, much is still unknown about the virus and our efforts to contain it.

At times like this, we can argue that it makes sense for us to be afraid of the worst. Because it may protect us. Similarly, it is important to keep an eye on the virus to prevent us from turning into delusional emotional debris. Perhaps the best way is to limit our information to information that is immediately useful and use Google to find the next show or movie to watch.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Disclaimer

The above view is the author’s own.

End of article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos