Edmonton Airport Develops On-Demand Transportation App with Japanese Companies

Edmontons Airport has partnered with a Japanese tech company to develop an app that enables on-demand bus services for travelers staying in the area.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation (NTT), one of Asia’s largest technology and communications companies, signed a partnership agreement with Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation (JOIN) to develop smart transportation projects on Thursday. Announced in.

One of those projects includes a one-year pilot of Airport City’s on-demand bus service, including regional facilities such as hotels, shops and raceways. From sometime in the fall, visitors to the airport will be able to call the bus using the app or website to get to one of these destinations.

Myron Keehn, Vice President of Aviation Services and Business Development at EIA, said in an email that it would be the first Canadian airport to test this technology.

Our airport is a living laboratory with the opportunity to benefit both our environment and the general public, he said. With a focus on improving the travel experience for passengers, this new pilot program will help you test your software and make your bus service more responsive. This gives you more control over your passengers and gives you more flexibility to access transit services on the Airport City Sustainability Campus instead of waiting on a fixed schedule.

Five buses will be part of the first pilot. This is to measure how often and where people hail for a ride. The EIA then decides if it has the potential to extend its service to other bus routes and service areas.

The new service is also linked to the airport’s goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by making transportation more efficient, Keane said.

He said it could potentially reduce the time required for the bus to operate. As passenger levels rise in the future, this will help us provide the most efficient service possible, saving travel time, emissions and energy. This is an example of how embracing innovation and environmental issues can help your business.

Leslie Omel, president of NTT Data Services Canada, said in a news release that he is pleased that the company has partnered with JOIN to serve EIA.

NTT DATA’s local presence in the state, coupled with its success with Smart Solutions in other cities, was key to providing the expertise needed for this project, Ormel said.

