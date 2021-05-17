Master google-research / cola google-research / google-research GitHub





This Python library allows you to pre-train and fine-tune contrasting audio embeddings using the COLA method. In particular, you can:

Pre-trained COLA embedding using a simple contrast learning method Train a linear classifier with pre-trained embedding Train a supervised neural network from scratch Initialize the classifier with pre-trained COLA embedding and with a new dataset Dependency quick start to fine-tune

There are three modes of training.

Pre-train your model using SSL, self-supervised contrast learning DS, and fine-tune your pre-trained model with the downstream task SUP to train a simple supervised system.

Pre-train the COLA embedded in the dataset from tensorflow_datasets (here LibriSpeech).

python -m main –experiment_id = cola_pretrain –model_dir = / tmp / cola –training_mode = SSL –ssl_dataset = LBS –strategy = gpu

Note that for now, no label is needed. After pre-training, the model is saved in / tmp / cola / librispeech / cola_pretrain.

You can train linear classifiers with these embedded, voice command datasets in a supervised way.

python -m main –experiment_id = cola_downstream –ssl_checkpoint_id = cola_pretrain –model_dir = / tmp / cola –training_mode = DS –ssl_dataset = LBS –ds_dataset = SPCV2 –strategy = gpu –freeze_encoder = true

The flags –ssl_checkpoint_id and –ssl_dataset indicate that the pretrained model is stored in / tmp / cola / librispeech / cola_pretrain.

Note the –freeze_encoder flag. If set to False, the entire network will be fine-tuned.

Advanced usage

For simplicity, pre-training and tweaking only work with tfds datasets. You can easily use any dataset by overriding the get_self_supervised_data and get_downstream_dataset methods in data.py.

reference

If you use this repository, consider quoting:

@misc {saeed2020contrastive, title = {Contrast learning of general purpose audio expression}, author = {Aaqib Saeed and David Granzier and Neil Zeghidour}, year = {2020}, eprint = {2010.10915}, archivePrefix = {arXiv}, primaryClass = {cs .SD}}

