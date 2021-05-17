“GTA 6” retains single player element





Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have always loved that single-player side. And they expect it to continue in GTA6.

According to the developers behind GTA 5, this possibility may turn out to be true. They talked about the unannounced resurgence of single-player elements in GTA6.

“GTA6”: What do you expect from Rockstar’s next work?

The developers of Grand Theft Auto V recently told GQ Magazine. In their interaction, they said the next GTA6 wouldn’t leave a single-player side.

“I think you can see it online. In the future, we plan to inject more player elements into it,” said Scott Butcherd. He is a rock star developer.

Early rumors speculated that the next big entry wouldn’t include a single-player experience.

The developers also revealed that GTA 6 has a story mode as in previous articles. When asked about the same thing, they answered “absolutely.”

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that Rockstar was hiring a tester for an unannounced project.

It wasn’t difficult for fans to develop the theory that this might be the next expected game. They also think it’s already done with its development. And the rock star will soon officially announce its arrival.

It’s been seven years since Grand Theft Auto V was released.

However, fans can sigh of relief knowing that future sequels may contain single-player elements.

Read more: GTA 6 is reportedly in the final stages before its release!

More video games are coming soon!

Meanwhile, enthusiastic gamers have multiple titles while waiting for GTA 6.

Speaking of heavyweights, potential blockbusters include Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6, and STALKER 2.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Biomutant, new Call of Duty entries, Humankind, and Horizontal Forbidden West are also expected.

But this year is not the only one. There are more!

The huge lineup is further expanded with Deathloop, Dying Light 2, New World, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more.

Stray, No More Heroes 3, Cyber ​​Shadow, Shadow Warrior 3, Psychonauts 2, and Little Devil Inside are other important launches.

Some recently announced projects that are about to debut are The Day Before, Glitchpunk, and Etched Memories. The latter is an exciting title for many players, as the main character is a cat named Biscuit.

Again, back in GTA 6, we haven’t yet obtained an official release date from Rockstar.

What do you think of all the major games coming later this year? Are you excited about them?

Drop your reactions and other thoughts on Twitter’s @MICKYNewsOz social media handle.

Rockstar Games VI / YouTube image provided

Mickey is a news site and does not offer trading, investment, or other financial advice. By using this website, you confirm that you have read and agreed to comply with our Terms of Service. Mickey Readers-Sign up using the link above to get a 10% discount on FTX and Binance transaction fees.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos