



Hotel owners are constantly faced with decisions that have a dramatic impact on guest satisfaction and overall profitability, so the choices a hotel makes about the company it maintains depends on the hotel’s reputation and revenue. It is becoming more and more important. This is especially important when assessing who to partner with in providing technology. First-class, seamlessly running technology is critical to successful operations. What are the top four things hotel owners should consider when assessing the many technology vendors in the market they are competing for in order to make the right choice?

How well do # 1 vendors meet the ever-evolving consumer demands?

Future trends may not yet be known, but hotels are quick because it is essential to keep up with ever-changing consumer habits in order to meet and exceed customer expectations. It is expected to correspond to.

Choose a technology vendor that recognizes the value of meeting evolving demand. When deciding on the right partner to choose, ask if the vendor is conducting its own research or has access to consumer behavior research. Can they work with you to choose the right technology for your guests based on demographics and geography? Flexibility is important Can vendor solutions adapt to changing consumer behavior? Nowadays, consumers are anxious for customization, contactless solutions, fast and seamless connectivity, access on their own terms, and more. How do vendors rate these products? Make sure this core component of vendor philosophy is in line with the hotel’s perspective.

# 2 Are vendors on the cusp of technological innovation?

Smart technology solutions can powerfully enhance the guest experience. Find a vendor who is familiar with the latest innovations and uses this knowledge to develop cutting-edge solutions that ultimately benefit guests and come back again and again.

Work with a trusted partner who has a positive mindset as to whether these innovations relate to features that can improve wireless connectivity, contactless interactions, indoor entertainment, mobile remote controls, and smart room controls. Build / manage / deploy cloud video surveillance. Improve the functionality of the backend portal to better manage properties in real time with faster data access. Avoid unplanned platform deployments and security and privacy deficiencies.

World Cinema Inc. offers WorldVue, an in-room entertainment platform with innovative hotel technology and entertainment services. This helps hotels digitally convert their assets and maximize revenue opportunities. Through the WorldVue platform, guests can access in-room concierge services where they can order room service, add towels, book spas, mobile remote features, and book popular streaming apps and casts. WCI also has ImpruviX. It uses existing infrastructure and ubiquitous Wi-Fi coverage to provide guests with secure, high-bandwidth access. ImpruviX builds and deploys environmental monitoring systems to facilitate wise purchasing decisions and save on asset costs.

# 3 How do vendors handle customer service?

Hospitality is a people-centered business. Find a provider that shares the same idea about the relationship between technology vendors and clients.

Work with vendors who are very sensitive and understand how the hospitality business works, as impeccable customer service is important. Outstanding high-touch service is an important attribute of high-tech vendors, and how vendor support staff interact with the hotel team is paramount. Ask if the hotel has a dedicated account manager, if the vendor support team is made up of hospitality specialists, and if they provide 24/7 support. Hotel operations are a 24-hour business, and customer support needs to be tailored to that time.

World Cinema President Tommy Fatho said it’s important for hotel owners to choose a reliable technology partner that doesn’t cut corners, offer inferior products, or hire unqualified staff. .. As an industry and always prioritizing customer needs, WCI has a full-service in-house customer care center at its Houston headquarters 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WCI’s proactive remote monitoring at all facilities ensures a secure network connection and provides continuous service for hotels and guests.

Does the # 4 vendor offer a customizable solution?

There is no one size that fits all approach work with vendors who do not try to fit the hotel to the template. Due to the variety of shapes and sizes of properties, the best vendor needs to offer a customized solution based on the hotel’s individual needs and budget.

Find vendors with flexible and cost-effective solutions and companies that effectively facilitate smart, personalized purchasing decisions that meet your hotel needs. Vendor integrity is also important when deciding on capital spending (in line with the hotel owner’s investment strategy) Does real estate need to be spent on major future purchases or to streamline smooth operation? Can you reduce?

The ability of vendor solutions to scale in the event of hotel changes is also important. Investing in technology solutions is an effort that enables hoteliers to provide guests with a unique experience and meet evolving tastes that are central to why customized solutions are important.

