Opinion: Is Canada going to be the next Silicon Valley?





Chris Alvinson is the next CEO of Communitech and a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

If you are not paying attention, changes can sneak up on you.

For the past two decades, as a California-based venture capitalist in Canada, I’ve been watching the technology scene in my hometown, and the changes have been spectacular during that time.

How spectacular is it? It’s enough for Canada to get Silicon Valley off the podium for global innovation, and more than enough for me to come back from California to help push it forward.

It may sound like an exaggeration to those who haven’t seen the geographic changes between power centers in the tech world. Indeed, Silicon Valley remains a leader in North America (if not the world) with venture capital commitments and remains home to the world’s tallest tech giants and numerous talented immigrants.

However, the valley isn’t always this green, and it’s getting less green day by day (try booking a truck traveling from California these days).

Do you remember Boston? Although it was a world-leading innovation region in the early 90’s, it became rigorous and uncompetitive. Silicon Valley has skyrocketed, but is now facing the same problems as Boston. This makes Canada, especially Ontario, in the best position to take the lead.

Even if some of us were late to notice, the evidence has piled up like the snow in January for 10 years. The evidence is now around us and cannot be ignored.

In 2016, I interviewed a well-known valley venture partner in front of a Canadian entrepreneurial audience. Investors have told the gathered founders that it is impossible to set up a $ 1 billion worth of company, not to mention a company that could generate $ 1 billion in annual revenue in Canada. ..

Here’s what happened for some of the founders of the room:

Shopify Inc. has reached a market capitalization of $ 167 billion and made the first $ 1 billion in revenue, behind Canada’s largest company, RBC. Wealthsimple reached a valuation of $ 5 billion after a $ 750 million growth round. Clearco (formerly Clearbanc) was valued at just US $ 2 billion. Nuvei Corp with trailing revenue of $ 375 million. Currently has a market capitalization of $ 10 billion, similar to Lightspeed POS Inc. Sonder plans to go public at a valuation of $ 2.2 billion. And, despite being launched in the United States, Instacart was built by Waterloo graduates and is currently worth US $ 39 billion.

Some companies haven’t been launched yet, but there weren’t countless companies in the room that day, but they’re on a similar track. ApplyBoard, Faire, Ada Support, 1Password, Clio, PointClickCare, Symend, Coveo, Hootsuite, and D2L have all raised over $ 100 million, and some could be published with a valuation of over $ 1 billion.

Further IPOs are in progress or are in progress, as reported by The Globe and Mail. Thinkific Labs Inc. has closed the $ 160 million offer. Magnet forensics has boosted its market capitalization by $ 1 billion after a recent IPO. Vendasta is working towards an IPO, with many more companies growing steadily with significant returns and investments, including Axonify, Miovision, Dejero, Trusscore, Vidyard and Intellijoint Surgical.

All of this was only five years after it was said to be impossible in Canada.

In terms of return on invested capital, Canada is now the third most productive technology ecosystem on the planet after Silicon Valley and China, bridging the gap as these two rivals turn inward and stagnant. I am.

It’s no mystery why this is happening now.

As the United States tightened and no longer welcomed immigrants, Canada took wise policy steps to attract the world’s top talent and capital. Given that half of the founders of American high-tech unicorns (more than $ 1 billion in private sector) were born outside the United States, Canada now has six times as many skilled immigrants as its population.

From 2013 to 2019, the Toronto and Waterloo Corridors alone created more than 80,000 technical jobs in San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC combined. This is a very compelling proof that Canada is the first generation to win the world’s mind and spirit in the highest and brightest way.

Our next wave of technology (think artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, 5G, medtech, advanced manufacturing), relative cost advantage, equivalence of market and capital access Introducing powerful benefits makes it easier to see Why Canada is poised to dominate.

Still, sometimes the story of our country seems to be catching up with some work to be done. Some Canadians operate on the premise that talent follows capital and is based on the so-called brain drain of Canadian talent into the United States.

That assumption was valid in 2005, but by 2010 it was already out of date as a messy new generation of founders and growth-minded investors in Canadian startups began to emerge.

Today it’s just completely wrong. why? Because, as we have shown in the last five years, it is true that capital follows talent. In Canada, there has been a net increase of 5,000 STEM workers in the last 12 months alone, followed by the capital.

That’s one of the reasons this particular venture capitalist is back in Canada and chasing talent, and if we really want it, it’s one of the reasons why the podium is ours.

I know that. Who is with me?

