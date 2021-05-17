BMW’s new 2 Series Coupe remains a pleasure to drive





In recent years, BMW has produced one of the more attractive driver cars in its first-generation 2-series coupe, with little deviation from the original method when it comes to engineering its successor.

Therefore, BMW’s head of driving dynamics, Jos van As, said the layout of the FAAR (front architecture) front-wheel drive platform and transverse engine of the 4-door 2-series Gran Coupe had never been seriously considered. Is natural. For the latest 2-door models of German car makers.

A Dutch-born engineer speaks with a pair of prototypes of the 2 Series Coupe before leaving the BMW Driver Training Facility on the outskirts of Munich, Germany.

But before we started, he revealed that the development of the new car was partly done in combination with the latest Z4. The two BMW models share an integral part of the CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, longitudinal engines, suspensions, and electrical systems.

The prototype prototype that was here to drive is pretty disguised. However, it is clear that the size of the 2 Series Coupe is reasonably large. It also has a larger footprint. The wheelbase is 2.0 inches. The (51 mm) is longer than the first generation model and the truck is 2.0 inches up. And 1.2 inches (30 mm), respectively.

So far, BMW has identified four two-series models for the United States. The rear-wheel drive 230i receives a 245 horsepower version of the BMW B48 turbocharged 2.0L petrol 4-cylinder. However, it is an all-wheel drive M240ix Drive with a 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder with a car manufacturer’s B58 turbocharger. It is set to win the performance honor when the new BMW sales begin later this year, at least until the arrival of today’s noble M2 successor.

The 374-hp M240i Coupe is 19-hp more than its predecessor and 31-hp lower than the existing M2 competition.

However, I have never come to Munich to investigate the specifications in detail. With a challenging backstreet and a wide open autobahn, we were here to try out the most powerful standard version of the new 2 Series Coupe.

BMW

The author driving the new 2 Series in a camouflaged interior.

Inside, you’ll discover a familiar driving environment, even though it’s covered with a soft cloth to hide the more complex details of the cabin, which will be announced early next month. Still, the driving position is snug and snugly low.

There were few miles in our tests before the unique characteristics of the 6-cylinder. Remind yourself how interesting a traditional combustion engine is. Despite the added power, it remains delicious, smooth and superbly manageable.

367lb.-ft. With a torque of (498 Nm), it also provides the new M240ix Drive with plenty of midrange punches and other 4-cylinder all-round athletic performance. Performance rivals do not match. That is also wonderful.

The standard 8-speed automatic gearbox is extremely smooth and has excellent shift quality regardless of driving mode. BMW has not yet announced a performance claim, but expects a time of 0-62 mph (100 km / h) in about 4.5 seconds, with a top speed limit of 155 mph (250 km / h). I will.

Driving a new BMW Coupe is an absolute pleasure. The existing M2 hardened edge is missing. But in most situations, the more powerful performance brothers themselves feel as fast as they are set to be replaced by a successor model based on the new 2 Series Coupe in 2023.

BMW has paid a lot of attention to improving the suspension of the new 2 Series Coupe (pictured above and below), adding new braces and other means. Many of these are similar to those found on the larger 4 Series Coupes. Van Jos also states that it also maintains a 50:50 weight distribution before and after the car to be replaced.

The action of the M Sport suspension has the typical tension, but it does not sacrifice ride quality and remains compliant in more sporty driving modes.

The M240i xDrive turns corners in a confident and very neutral way. Its all-wheel drive system is programmed to provide most of the drive to the rear wheels, and there is an electronic differential to distribute power to each rear wheel.

There is always excess grip, allowing for surprisingly high cornering speeds even in the wet, but ensuring that it remains attractive as well.

Currently, BMW is busy maintaining a factory in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, where all the new 2 Series Coupe models will be produced. Sales in the United States are expected to begin following the car scheduled to be announced in July, with delivery expected to begin by the end of the year.

