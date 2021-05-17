Dragon Age: Origins Desreves a Mass Effect Style Remaster





It may be time for Dragon Age: Origins to make a similar model change, as Mass Effect 1 looks great and has a better quality of life.

The long-awaited Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster has finally arrived with glorious updated graphics and quality of life changes, but another game deserves the same treatment. BioWare’s Dragon Age: Origins has long been considered a classic RPG of the same era as the first Mass Effect games. With all the great updates I’ve seen get the first Mass Effect as part of the trilogy’s facelift, it’s great to see the same thing happening to this RPG fantasy masterpiece.

The Dragon Age franchise is still in progress, and each story is independent within the same world, so it doesn’t make sense to remaster some games as in Mass Effect. However, Origins is unique, beloved, DLC and playable and valuable. People are already waiting and speculating about the return of Gray Warden. Maybe BioWare should give them that.

Dragon Age: Origin’s story and gameplay are still maintained today. This is a spectacular story of rebuilding the legendary order Greywarden, helping a troubled kingdom and fighting the ancient evil known as the Dark Spawn. Many choices were made throughout the game, and even the character’s background and race influenced how dialogue and situations could decline. It’s a game with storytelling like many isometric RPGs, but it’s a rare combination played by a third person that makes aspects such as immersiveness and exploration more exciting. There are so many different paths to discover, so it’s worth revisiting the story alone, and I think the area with upgraded textures and graphics, like the ME1 overhaul, is great.

Some combat hasn’t fully met the latest standards with older AI, a slightly slower pace, and a more basic class system, but overall it’s holding up. Its real-time strategic style, programmable teammates, equipment and weapons system are all at the same level as games such as Pillars of Eternity and Baldur’s Gate 3. After DragonAgeII, the series went in a different direction militarily, aiming for more. An action feel with strategic tips that makes Origins very different from other franchise titles. Rebalancing spells and skills, making combat a bit faster, and fine-tuning the AI ​​can be very helpful. Origins has benefited greatly from a few minor changes, and while being a remaster, it fits perfectly into similar modern titles.

Unless you barrel straight to the end of the Breath of the Wild style, it’s also a pretty long game. There are many ways to take and no to take, and every DLC has many more. Like Mass Effect, DA: O received a ton of promotional items, additional content, and even a companion. Many were limited to specific pre-orders, whether a game was purchased or another game was completely purchased. The awakening in particular was the almost overall expansion that took place after the campaign. Remastering everything and finally including everything in one package is great for fans of the series, especially for this original title that started everything.

