New Dying Light 2 story and world details from Techland





We haven’t yet had a concrete idea of ​​when Dying Light 2 will actually be released, but it still doesn’t prevent developer Techland from talking more openly about the game these days. Once again, the studio released another new “Ask Me Anything” video last week. This provided more insight into what fans can expect when an apocalyptic open world game arrives.

In this up-to-date video of the Dying Light 2 series in progress (you can see it at the top of the page), a few Techland developers answer questions from the gaming community. This time, most of the questions answered dealt with the world, the characters, and the larger stories that will be featured in the next sequel. Of these notes, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 will take place years after the original game event released in 2014. Techland will not see the first title this time because there is a time jump in play.

Regarding the larger struggle at the center of Dying Light 2, Techland also talked about the faction that guarantees control in this zombied universe. There are three different factions in the game known as peacekeepers, survivors, and rebels. Peacekeepers are like military forces trying to drive away the zombie world. Survivors, on the contrary, are simply a group of ordinary people trying to survive. And, as the name suggests, rebels are more vicious and act as adversaries.

Dying Light 2 has no specific release date yet, but Techland aims to launch it at some point in 2021. When it finally goes on sale, it will appear on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox series. X and PC platforms.

Are you still excited about getting Dying Light 2? And when do you think the game will actually be released?

