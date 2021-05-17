Bringing New Zealand Frontier Companies to the World: Techweek2021





As a country near the ends of the world, New Zealand had little choice but to deal with all its historical distances. But just as the newly introduced refrigeration technology revolutionized our economy in 1882, today’s information technology is undergoing similar but significantly expanded phase changes.

According to Graeme Muller, NZ Tech CEO, a unique, frictionless export industry that transcends all physical barriers. He confirms that spreading these frontier companies around the world is one of the key drivers behind the Techweek Innovation Festival.

Presented by NZTech, Techweek is a national series of over 300 events, starting with a one-day talk at TEDxAuckland. This feature is the result of a new partnership between Techweek and the producers of the world’s most popular technology, entertainment and design (TED) discussions.

TEDxAuckland 2021 will be the centerpiece of optimism, offering a diverse range of speakers and ideas that have the potential to change the world, and will take place on Saturday, May 22nd at LIFE Central in Mount Eden. On Monday, May 24th, the Ministry of Education and NZ Tech will officially launch the program at the Tech 21 Summit at the Vodafone Event Center in Manukau.

This year’s Techweek aims to celebrate, publish, encourage and inspire, with the theme of connecting for a better future, Muller continues.

He said April 2021 from the Productivity Commission, which investigates the issues facing the frontier corporate concept in the four key industries of the New Zealand economy: dairy, health technology, horticulture, software products and services. Explain that it was discussed in the report.

The report reveals that zero-gravity products such as software, healthcare technologies and creative achievements are the future of our economy, given the reality and limitations of physical commodity exports. And Techweek is probably the best opportunity you need to know how local businesses and innovators are paving the way for tomorrow.

He focuses on the interactive Image Zone at the Tech21 Summit. This is a space for conga (learners) to touch, feel, see and imagine the future of technology. Includes robots, rocket making, sensors and special effects. Encouraging the younger generation to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) is essential for a variety of reasons. Not only part of everyday life, the broad and diverse technology industry offers a rewarding career with a wide range of skills that are always sought after.

More than any other industry today, technology provides solutions to local and global issues such as sustainability, clean energy, expanding financial services to more people, and even education itself, Muller said. Mr. says.

These are problems solved by the thriving industries of local world-class innovators, creating uniquely exportable intellectual property that offers great potential to transform productivity and the economy. Where traditional exports are struggling in today’s extraordinary economic climate, the characteristics of technology software in particular mean that local businesses are providing solutions to customers around the world.

Mueller has said in the past that by 2030 technology is likely to become the country’s top source of export revenue by 2030. type.

Finally, New Zealand has a diverse, resilient and performing community of world-class entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders and businesses. I’ve done a lot of really good things, but many kiwis probably don’t know that. That’s why it’s a good idea to check the entire Techweek agenda to find nearby events to see where you can adapt to a deadlock and technology-driven future. He concludes that we will inspire you.

Techweek 2021 will be held from May 22nd to 30th, 2021. View the program and visit www.techweek.co.nz for more information.

About Techweek 2021

Techweek2021 is a national celebration of technology and innovation presented by NZTech. From May 22nd to 30th, 2021, physical, hybrid and digital events will be held nationwide in Aotearoa, New Zealand to showcase the use of technology. Techweek2021 is supported by Auckland University of Technology. Callahan Innovation; IBM; Auckland Unlimited; Ministry of Business, Innovation, Employment; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; New Zealand Trade and Enterprises; ANZ; Chorus; Media Design School; NZ Growth Capital Partners; ASX; Beka; CENNZnet, Datacom; Tower; Access Advisor; Ice house.

NZTech is a non-profit membership organization that speaks for New Zealand’s technology ecosystem.

