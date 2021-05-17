Nier Replicant: 5 Most Tradition Side Quests





Nier Replicant is a game made from a combination of love and a little nihilism. Yoko Taro not only created a fun franchise game as usual, but also made players think a lot. This is what he often does when making games. The same can be seen in his other games. Especially for NieR: Automata.

Related: Nier Replicant: All Boss Battles, Ranking

Due to this design philosophy, Nier Replicant has a lot of hidden information. There are many side quests that Yoko Taro uses to foresee themes and events and add philosophical divisions to the game.

5 big tree

This quest is overshadowed by many other side quests in the game. Because it’s a simple fetch quest about plant fragments. But it reveals something interesting about Nier’s folklore: at some point, all the plants were wiped out of the surface of the planet. The fact that they are back is what the quest provider is studying.

This is an interesting revelation about the world beyond the intro section. It seems that humans were not the only ones wiped out by the corps. This is also a way for games to foresee the extinction exposure of humankind.

4 freesia

In the quest The Belated Letter, Nier is given a letter to be delivered to the girl. The letter is from a seafront man who has a girlfriend at The Airy. When he gets there, Nia doesn’t find the girl, but instead she’s ashamed to kill him in battle. The shade drops freesia after the battle. What that means is that the shade killed the man’s lover at the beach. But in Yoko Taro’s game, things are rarely that simple.

Related: All NieR Replicant Weapons Ranked

After the time skip, the player may be given a freesia quest. It is directly connected to The Belated Letter. In this quest, Nier aims to bring freesia to the Material Shopkeeper. When he does, she talks about the girl who lived next door. The girl was struck by the shade, and she was also in the shade. This has many implications. Taking over in the shade does not seem to be the fate of Kane alone. Also, Nier is most likely killed a seaside man’s lover during his previous quest.

3 Lighthouse Ladies Quest Chain

This is not a single quest, but a series of quests given to Nier by Deborah. They all revolve around an old lady who lived in a lighthouse on the seafront. Like many other Yoko Taro games, the quest aims to make players think about morality and happiness. The quest is designed in such a way that Nier will eventually be forced to face moral challenges.

Related: What everyone missed when playing 10 Nier Replicant

In this quest, an old lady died of Blackscroll disease. This could be Nier’s fault, but he is unaware. The old lady has been exchanging letters with her love for a while and she wants to see him before her time comes. Unfortunately, the old lady’s loved one has already died, and the postman has pretended to keep her happy during her last days. The player chooses how this will ultimately be done.

2 Runaway son

The story of the façade allows players to get this side quest as soon as they complete the Barren Temple. Near the weapon ship, there is a man who asks Nier to chase his son. After tracking this man’s son around the world, players will find him surrounded by wolves. The child is then saved and sent home. This will allow Nier to deal with the consequences of his blind trust.

When the player returns to talk to his father, he disappears with his son. In fact, guards appear and say they are not good people. They always borrow money from people and then leave practice that they seem to be constantly doing. There are no rewards here, and it’s a lot of work to waste your time. After all, Yoko Taro makes the player think about something. Humans are not always good, and replicants are the same as humans.

1 research project

This is a quest that players often miss. This is mainly due to a number of things that must be done before this quest is available. Sebastian informs Nier that he is trying to find a way to transform Emil’s body. His intention is to make Emil look like a human again. Sebastian believes that clues to achieving this goal are trapped in dangerous areas, so he seeks the help of the player.

Eventually, after looking for clues, Nier managed to tweak the encrypted document. Sebastian decrypts the document and reveals that it was not a document at all. In fact, it was a letter to Emil. It was from a scientist who wanted to take care of him and save him from his situation as an mouse. She even says, “I tried to make up for this as your mom, but now I know that my efforts are terribly lacking.”

Next: Nier Replicant: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jonah

Next New Pokemon Snap: 10 Memes That Make You Cry With Laughter

About the author Davi Braid (69 articles published)

Formerly a heavy metal singer, teacher, workforce manager, and internationalist, Davi has worked in many disciplines until he decided to devote himself to his passion for video games and writing. Often controversial, he believes Dark Souls 2 is the best Souls game and makes many things that people tend to dislike interesting.

Details of Davi Braid

Expand to read the full text

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos