OnePlus has decided to launch the new midrange smartphone as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.





Since the successful launch of the first OnePlus midrange phone on the market, the company has consistently been working on new additions. The new OnePlus Nord N1 5G has been reported to be available shortly in February with leaked specifications. Another leak states that it will be released under a new name called the Nord CE 5G.

According to sources, the Nord CE 5G will replace the name of the Nord N15G. OnePlus seems to have decided to make a last-minute change under this name. There is no information to explain what “CE” means and why, so you have to guess for yourself. However, except for the new name, there were no leaks of new technical specifications for the phone.

North N15G pic.twitter.com/2dBSvv77G1

— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 16, 2021

As I recalled in my last report on the Nord N1 5G, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button and a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition, it will feature a Snapdragon chipset with an FHD + 90Hz refresh rate display and a battery of at least 4500mAh that supports 30W fast charging.

That said, we don’t yet have official information on the technical specs and Malaysian release date, so take this with just a little salt. What do you expect from the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? Please let us know on our Facebook page. Also, stay tuned for the latest technical news on TechNave.com.







