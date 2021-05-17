How to check the expiration date of your Google Meet code





To keep your future Google Meet calls going smoothly, it’s a good idea to know when your meeting code will expire.

Last year or so, most of us have become accustomed to setting up Google Meet meetings for work and entertainment. Scheduling meetings on your calendar, Gmail, Google Chat, etc. is very easy.

All you have to do is generate a meeting code, share it with others, and join when the time comes.

However, as you may not know, this unique meeting code has an expiration date, which is based on the workspace product you used to create it.

Most meeting links expire 365 days after they were last used, but links can expire as soon as the meeting ends.

After May 19, 2021, Google will enforce the expiration date of these conference links. If you don’t need any more dramas, you need to know about them.

Google Meet Code Expiration Date (as of May 19, 2021)

See below to make sure the conference code is valid. This is especially true if you plan your meeting in advance.

Google calendar

The meeting code expires in the following cases:

The meeting code has not been used for 365 days and is not associated with any upcoming calendar events.

However, if the code was created in another product and pasted into a calendar invitation, the code will expire depending on the product from which it was generated.

Gmail and Google Meet homepages

The meeting code expires 365 days after it was last used.

Google chat and Google Hangouts

The meeting code expires 365 days after it was last used.

Breakout room

These will expire as soon as the parent meeting is over.

Jumboard and meeting room hardware

The conference code expires as soon as all users leave the conference.

Nicknamed meeting

This is only available to Google Workspace subscribers and the meeting code expires as soon as all users leave the meeting.

Google Classroom

The Google Classroom meeting code expires as soon as all users leave the meeting.

Other third party applications

The meeting code expires 365 days after it was last used. If anyone uses the code within this 365 day period, an additional 365 days will be added to the expiration date.

Google Nest

The meeting code generated by talking to your Nest device and saying “Google will start the meeting” will expire 365 days after it was last used.

For Google Workspace users who use the Google Assistant Beta, meetings created using the meeting nickname expire shortly after the last user leaves the meeting.

The Google Meet Code expiration date applies to all Google Workspace customers and accounts belonging to G Suite Basic and Business customers. Also available to users with a personal Google account.

