Improve your sleep with this alarm clock that simulates sunrise and sunset





Instead of the alarm clock ringing in the morning and gradually waking up to a new day, it’s not good to shock you from sleep. The Tekjoy Sunrise LED alarm clock, a device that respects the need for a gentle awakening, does not have that problem.

This alarm clock is an alarm clock that imitates the sunrise and sunset, allowing you to wake up naturally after a good night’s sleep. In addition, the sleep aid timer gradually dims the lights, making it easier to sleep.

The brightness and volume can be adjusted, making it ideal as a nightlight in the evening or as a reading light before going to bed. It also features all the colors of the rainbow, and various colorful lights change the mood of the entire room.

The clock has 10 different alarm sounds to choose from for wake-up notifications. There is no more beep and buzzer unless it is what you need and choose. It also has an FM radio so you can listen to your favorite music at any time. And with 20 large preset stations, your favorite stations are always ready to go.

The clock also has a backup memory function that saves settings such as current time, alarm, FM and so on. Settings etc. The non-slip bracket pad also allows you to determine the angle you need, without the watch sliding around the end table or wherever you place it.

Users have noticed that this is a convenient and effective watch, with 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

This Tekjoy Sunrise LED alarm clock usually sells for $ 49 and is already affordable for high quality watches, lights and radios. But for a limited time, for just $ 32.99, you’ll save 34%.

Prices are subject to change.

Daily Callers are dedicated to showing you what you like and what you find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so daily callers may get a small share of their income from any purchase.

