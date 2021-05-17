Watch John Henness spin the Mammoth 1000 TRX





Find the answer to your question. Why does someone need to make a 1000 horsepower truck?

The standard Ram1500TRX is insane. A 2.9-ton pickup truck with 35-inch tires and a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 Supercharged 710HP engine enables extremely high-speed driving. Of course, all gearheads are crazy about it.

John Hennessy of Texas also seems to be impressed with this pickup. He was so impressed with it that he decided to go further with the modernization of this car. And it turned out to be a Mammoth 1000 with four wheels. Hellcat remained here, but Hennessy installed a redesigned supercharger, a stainless steel manifold, and a high-performance exhaust that gave a total of 1,020 HP. Mammoths accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

John Henness shows off a test drive of the Mammoth 1000TRX

And now he decides to show off the results of his work. Any viewer unfamiliar with John Henness will ask, “Why do we need to build a 1000 horsepower truck?” He replied “I can do it!” At the beginning of the video. Immediately after this, the loud noise of the engine shows that this was a crazy but amazing idea.

The tests were conducted on their test ground in Texas. Before the start, he turned on all-wheel drive mode. Immediately after this, he made a quick acceleration of 0-122MPH. No maximum speed limiter has been specified for this car. After starting with such confidence, John explains that a car of the same or even smaller weight will not be able to cope with it. You need a lighter car to overtake this car.

Great power means great responsibility Source: YouTube Screenshot (Hennessey Performance)

However, the extraordinary power of such a car entails great responsibility to the driver. John reveals that factory brakes are pretty good. However, the curb weight of this truck is close to 7,000 pounds, so the driver must be prepared to stop the truck. This requires caution and skill.

As a reminder, the entire Hennessy package, including the donor car, costs $ 135,350, and the Hennessy will also be equipped with custom front bumpers, 20-inch wheels, off-road tires, front suspension adjustment kits, and electric footboards. .. I’m sure it will come in handy.

Source: Hennessey Performance

