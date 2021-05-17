[Women in Tech] Sindugandaran faces pandemics, challenges and inclusiveness for 22 years at SAP Labs





Growing up in Bangalore in the 80’s, Sindugandaran was fascinated by the incredible potential of technology. Coupled with her love of mathematics and the fact that her home city is slowly transforming into the Silicon Valley of India, she has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Bangalore University and is determined to enter the IT department. It was.

A senior vice president of SAP User Enablement & MD at SAP Labs India said a career in technology was a natural choice, but most Indian parents expect one of their offspring to do so, so they give her medicine. I said I want to drink.

But at the time, I chose technology over medicine because I felt it was really cool and gave me the opportunity to help run the world better with it. Then I became part of this glorious organization, SAP.

After graduating, Sindhu joined SAP Labs India as a software developer for CRM middleware. This was in the late 90’s when SAP just started its business in India.

Invest in the IT boom

A few years after my trip to SAP Labs India, I moved to headquarters in Waldorf, Germany, where I held several strategic and leadership positions, growing the SAP Integration product portfolio as product managers for the SAP Integration Strategy. It played a central role in the formation. She says about managing SAP Cloud Platform Integration, IoT, and SAP Process Orchestration.

Sindhu recalls the exhilarating moment when he was appointed head of SAP’s Strategic and Global Intelligent Enterprise Program and reported to SAP’s Board of Directors.

This role takes the lead in realizing SAP’s vision and strategy for intelligent enterprises by coordinating end-to-end process delivery roadmaps and quickly transforming data into insights of value to customers. I was able to stand.

After spending 19 years in Waldorf, Germany, in late 2019, just months before COVID-19 hit India, Sindhu returned to Bangalore to lead the Labs India unit as managing director.

She is currently responsible for product development and innovation at SAP’s R & D facilities in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. In parallel, she also leads SAP User Enablement as Senior Vice President on many of Waldorf-based teams.

Facing a pandemic

Personally, Sindhu believes that the past year has been one of her greatest learning stages of reacting and adapting quickly while trying to stay normal.

When a pandemic occurred, our main focus was on employee safety, with no impact on business continuity. Since about 77% of transactions worldwide involve SAP systems, the business continuity aspect is important and we are committed to ensuring that your business system is always up and running. ..

When the situation required the entire company to work from home, Sindhu says it wasn’t new to the team.

The majority of our colleagues are advised to work from home and have all the infrastructure they need. We always communicate with our colleagues via email, video calls, virtual entertainment programs and group sessions to keep them feeling positive. We understand that when people work in remote areas, it is difficult to keep everyone’s spirit high and feel united. That’s why we introduced the SAP Come Alive initiative. It offers online fun, health and motivational programs, from Zumba and yoga to virtual music contests.

In the second wave of COVID-19, the Crisis Management Team (CMT) provides emergency services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing medical oxygen, ventilators, and ICU beds to employees and their families, regardless of location. Arranged essentials such as.

Colleagues at SAP Labs India volunteer to participate in the COVID War Room of the Karnataka State Government, while also helping to create applications to improve the operation of the War Room. Our team also supports the German Chamber of Commerce of India (IGCC) and its 4,500 members by leveraging SAP Jam to build a market for exchanging COVID resources between member companies. .. She adds that SAP is strengthening the healthcare system by supporting the construction of temporary hospitals and creating additional beds in existing hospitals across locations.

To continue its learning and development initiatives, SAP has also announced a new digital learning program that provides innovative, interactive educational content to support students, professionals, and those who want to continue learning. The award-winning Open SAP Platform offers Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for anyone looking to learn about cutting-edge technology, the latest innovations, and the digital economy.

Challenges make work more enjoyable

As MD of SAP Labs India, Sindhu oversees the capabilities of more than 10,000 SAPians across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad. LabsIndia is the second largest SAP lab outside Germany.

According to her, challenges are inevitable and make work more enjoyable.

When I had the opportunity to lead SAP Labs in India, I was back in Bangalore almost 20 years later, so I was ready for an important learning curve before myself. I was more German in my outlook and professional life. She says my family and I consisted of a husband and two school girls and were deeply rooted in the German social structure.

But she is flexible and sometimes believes it is very important to get out of her comfort zone. I was very fortunate that my husband and daughter supported my decision to move to India. It’s been almost two years since I came back here, and I’m happy to have taken on this role and had a great opportunity to learn.

She also has immeasurable satisfaction as a leader who brings together 14,000 members of SAP from the Indian family during a crisis, navigates unprecedented pandemic events, and supports them and their families 24 hours a day. It gave a feeling.

Fighting prejudice and stereotypes

According to Sindhu, gender imbalances are primarily due to the misconception that female professionals are weak and unable to maintain the rigorous work required by leadership.

She explains: As I see, male leadership traditionally means more decisive and aggressive, while female leaders are more empathetic, have patience and emotional intelligence. .. This makes people believe that we cannot make difficult decisions. There are many examples to prove it. For example, for the first time in NASSCOM’s history, two female technical leaders have held the positions of president and chairman.

Given the sex ratio bias in tech, Sindhu helps tech women stay connected, share industry updates, find mentors, and even build long-term professional and personal relationships. It emphasizes that networking will become even more important.

I think a lucky woman in a position of power and influence should take a step further to help and encourage others who respect her and seek help. I think it’s our joint responsibility to always face each other and support each other’s systems, she says.

Sindhu is also a member of NASSCOM’s Executive Council, helping to drive India’s IT growth trajectory. In January 2021, she was appointed to the board of directors of Utah-based Qualtrics International Inc. It is a global pioneer in the Experience Management Software category. She also serves on the board of Titan Company Ltd as an independent director focused on technology. In March 2021, she was appointed by SAP to the ReLoop Advisory Board.

Creating the right environment

In this regard, Sindhu details the role of an organization with both responsibility and inclusiveness.

We must be responsible for creating the right environment in which they can be encouraged, motivated and given the guidance they need to do their best every day at work. Now, when we talk about creating the right environment, she adds, it consists of specific aspects including equal pay for equal work, flexible work options, equal opportunity, leadership development, mentoring, etc. ..

At SAP, she says the equal pay for equal work policy promotes wage transparency. This further strengthens the trust between female colleagues and the organization and helps women do their best.

In addition to several SAP technology leaders, Sindhu counts technology visionaries like Steve Jobs as role models. In my free time, I love to enjoy the best training possible.

Working from home and blocking, I’m trying to reserve time for training and yoga at home on weekends. Fitness is no longer a luxury, it’s a must for each of us. On other occasions, I try to read a book before going to bed, says Shindu.

