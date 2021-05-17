SOCOM should be back as a PS5 online tactical shooter





Ten years after the introduction of new games in the SOCOM US Navy SEALs franchise, the series has the potential to evolve to fill the niche market of the online shooter scene.

It’s been 10 years since PlayStationfans announced the new SOCOMUS Navy SEALs game. The third-person shooter series focused on Navy SEAL operatives in fictitious conflicts around the world. The game was available on PS2, PS3, and PSP, but the franchise remained shelved for PS Vita and PS4. Sony has stated that it is focusing on multiplayer PS5 games, and reviving SOCOM as a competitive tactical shooter could prove to be a good move.

SOCOM games usually feature donline multiplayer in addition to single player campaigns, but story mode had a much stronger tactical focus. Players often controlled the squad leader during the campaign and were able to issue commands and give general instructions to their subordinates on the battlefield. Stealth and strategic gameplay were the keys to a smooth single-player mission. Unfortunately, multiplayer didn’t follow suit.

Multiplayer in PSP SOCOM games felt quite tactical in some respects, but its slow pace was often a symptomatology of awkward singlestick control schemes. The mainline game on the PlayStation Home console emulates other online shooters of the time. They were a fast-paced, almost unorganized deathmatch in pursuit of points. The genre of online shooters has evolved significantly since 2011, and although there have been rumors that SOCOM was released at E3 in the past, the modern view of the franchise has yet to come.

Modern games are hungry for tactical third person shooters

The genre of tactical shooters dominated by Rainbow Six Siege and the popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is usually played from a first-person perspective. Some military sims have adopted the FPS perspective from realism, but they are generally considered competitive even in unrealistic shooters because players can’t look around the corners without exposing themselves. I am. However, this does not mean that third-person shooters are not competitive. An orderly, cover-based third-person shooter may be able to secure a niche for genres that already have some big titles.

SOCOM name recognition can increase the popularity of reboots. There are also many newest game mechanics to adopt that weren’t in the previous game 10 years ago. Sound design is becoming more and more important in online shooters such as inSiege and Hunt: Showdown. Ballistics and bullet penetration have also been refined, and the battle royale genre has helped normalize games where players have only one life. Tactical PlayStation 5 games have the potential to succeed as multiplayer has received special attention from Sony. SOCOMUSNavySEAL has the potential to become a game that evolves back into modern online games without completely losing its original identity.

