Weekly 9 Fortnite Season 6 Epic & Legendary Quests





In the ninth week of Fortnite Season 6, players can earn XP by completing actions in Storm, activating rifts, and interacting with wildlife.

As players approach the end of Fortnite Season 6, they want to start completing more quests to level up and maximize their Battle Pass and unlock all available cosmetic and variant styles. Let’s do it. One of the fastest and easiest ways to earn XP for the Season 6 Battle Pass is to complete epic quests throughout the season and complete all tiers of weekly legendary quests. Fortnite adds weekly epic quests, which players can complete at any time during the season. Legendary quests are a bit more time sensitive and will expire on weekends with each new update. Legendary quests are held in five stages called tiers, and completing each tier will give players more XP than the epic quest rewards.

During the 9th week of Fortnite Season 6, players will have to interact with the nature around the Fortnite map and deal with some intense weather patterns. This week’s quest focuses on wildlife and storms. Many of the available quests can be completed during a regular match, but players are advised to choose Team Rumble to increase their chances of completing the challenge without the hassle of their opponents. .. Each epic quest earns players 24,000 XP for the Season 6 Battle Pass. Here are all the epics and legendary quests available for the 9th week of Fortnite Season 6.

All epic and legendary quests for the 9th week of Fortnite Season 6

As with most of the season, many of the epic quests available in the ninth week of Fortnite Season 6 are fairly simple and shouldn’t take long for players to complete. If players prefer to maximize efficiency, many can even complete in the same match. The 9th week epic quests are:

Several challenges that occur in the storm can be completed at once. As an additional bonus, players may get a chance to get healthy, use Shockwave Grenade themselves, then buy and use Rift, get out of Storm, get back to safety and secure victory. Royale.

Some of these challenges occur in more specific locations. For example, players can only buy lifts from selected groups of NPCs, including Bunker Johnny, Reverse Raven, and Willow, and can only find chickens on huge crops and farms around them. It may be easier for players to complete these in separate matches.

Legendary Quests leave the player to catch many fish from the waters around the island. The number of fish players you have to catch to clear each tier and the XP rewards are:

Tier 1: Catch 50 fish (35,000 XP) Tier 2: Catch 100 fish (24,500 XP) Tier 3: Catch 150 fish (24,500 XP) Tier 4: Catch 200 fish (24,500) XP) Tier 5: Catch250Fish (24,500 XP)

To complete this quest, players must select a fishing spot, find a fishing rod in a nearby barrel and start rolling as many fish as possible in each match.

It’s always a good idea to try and complete Fortnite epic and legendary quests in Team Rumble mode. This tends to be a less crowded game mode and players have the opportunity to complete quest activities. Fishing tends to be easier, especially with team rumble, and fewer opponents aim for a simple kill while the player pays attention to the water.

Fortniteis is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices.

