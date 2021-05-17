Assassin’s Creed Revelations Story, Description





Assassin’s Creed Revelations is not as popular as other franchise titles. But what is lacking in popularity makes up for its importance.

Of all the protagonists in the Assassin’s Creed series, no one is as fleshed out as Ezio Auditore da Florence. From his birth to his death, Ubisoft developers left no stones about his story. However, while most of his installments are considered hits, the least talked about has become the most important of the series. Assassin’s Creed: The apocalypse continues later in Ezio’s life. The story doesn’t have a big impact on the inclusive story, but it finally answers why the assassin is so important to the world.

Ezio learned middle-aged life after eliminating the Borgia threat from Rome and seeking justice for the murder of his father, uncle and brother. From one of his father’s notes, he learned about the secret library at the former headquarters of the Order of Assassins during the time of Altair Ibn Raahad. Knowing its location, Ezio set foot in Masyaf to find the library and began a treasure hunt, unlike what was seen in the franchise at the time.

The altar is the first assassin of the franchise that began in 2007. Before he reappeared in the Apocalypse, his story never ended and his rest of his life was a mystery. Through Ezio, players can experience Alter’s most personal memories for decades of his life. Alter’s experience also defined the importance of the Assassin Brotherhood in a way previously unexplained.

Throughout Ezio’s journey, the Knights Templar seek the power and knowledge to rule humanity, and there is an understanding that it is the Order of Assassins’ duty to deny them the opportunity. But the apocalypse shows that their method goes far beyond shadow attacks. The assassin aims to protect the knowledge that the Knights Templar uses to conquer.

By becoming a saver of knowledge, the assassin concentrates on a higher purpose that may one day seek the ultimate sacrifice. In previous titles, the most important artifact in the series was the Apple of Eden. Apple has given users control over the people around them. After realizing the inherent danger and betrayed by Alter’s teacher, Al Muarim, the elderly assassin chose to move to Apple in Masyaf’s secret library. There he died holding the knowledge that came before him.

Even in his later years, Ezio still had a lot to learn. The Finding Altar skeleton in the library serves as a lesson for Ezio and everyone else in the Order of Assassins. The assassin’s goal is to protect knowledge from those who try to abuse it, regardless of cost. Revelations is a game that shows the impact of knowledge and why assassins continue to fight after centuries of endless conflict. Although not the most popular game, Assassin’s Creed Revelations is the only title that shows why Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is so essential to the world.

