Stick vacuum cleaner for family home

Stick vacuum cleaners are the ultimate vacuum cleaners. The lightweight, cord-free design means it’s completely disconnected and you can fly around the house uninterrupted. In other words, until the battery runs out in the middle of work and the fun is over.

Great for apartments and small spaces, stick vacuums never really got together in a full-size house. This is what Dyson’s genius tried to improve with the latest model, Outsize Total Clean.

Formerly known as Dyson V11 Outsize, it was rebranded and relaunched in Australia in March with a new pet hair tool. Outsize was created to enhance the corded vacuum cleaners in family homes.

Compared to other V-series stick vacuum cleaners, the bin and cleaning head are significantly larger. To be honest, it looks like I’m having lunch on a V10. It also increases all important execution times.

The Dyson Outsize is a serious stick vacuum cleaner for family homes. Here is (top) compared to my V10 (bottom). The bottle is much larger and the multipurpose cleaning head is significantly longer.Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle

So is the Dyson Outsize worth it?

Well, I did a test run on it to see if the improvement was worth the expensive $ 1,299 price tag. If you’re looking for a short answer, I’ll summarize the gist here or read for a more detailed review.

You have enough run time to clean the average Australian family home at once, but if you want even longer, buy another click-in battery and up to 1 hour 20 minutes from the vacuum cleaner Can be released. With one charge

It has a huge trash can and cleaning head designed for large spaces and is heavier than previous Dyson models, but not awkward

It’s smart enough to sense when you move from a hard floor to the carpet and adjust the suction power accordingly, so you can suck in all the dust hidden in the carpet.

It’s actually really quiet due to the vacuum and even quieter than the next model V10

Outsize Total Clean comes with a new anti-tangling hair screw tool specially designed to clean your pet’s bed deeply and suck long human hair without getting tangled in the brush head.

It’s also important to note that Dyson is currently on sale to wipe $ 250 from the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is about the same as the Outsize Total Clean. As part of Click Frenzy’s widespread sale in Australia, it will begin today on Monday, May 17th and will continue until May 23rd. This means you can buy this family-friendly home-sized bad boy for $ 1,099 instead of the usual $ 1,349.

The only difference between Dyson Outsize Total Clean and Dyson V11 Outsize Pro (other than color, red for the former and gold for the latter) is the included accessories.

The Dyson V11 Outsize Stick Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale in Australia, with $ 250 off the price. Same as Outsize Total Clean, but with more removable heads, except for the new hairscrew tool.Photo: Dyson

Total Clean reduces the standard removable cleaning head in the box, but is the only stick vacuum cleaner that comes with the new Hairscrew Tool. We’ll talk more about this later in this article.

Compatible with other Dyson stick vacuum cleaners, hair screw tools are not currently available for individual purchase in Australia (as in the US), but currently there is a $ 200 sales difference between the two oversized vacuum cleaners. Given that, frankly, it’s ridiculous not to take advantage of the discounted V11 Outsize Pro and not use the hair screw tool.

As part of the same ClickFrenzy sale, Dyson has knocked out $ 250 from three older stick vacuum cleaner models, so the Dyson V10 Absolute + is $ 849 instead of $ 1,099 and the Dyson V8 Absolute is $ 649 instead of the regular $ 899. And you can put Dyson in the bag. The V7 Motorhead Origin is $ 349 instead of $ 599.

Is the execution time really more than an hour?

Now, back to Dyson Outsize, one of the big selling points is the machine’s run time, which is said to be up to 1 hour and 20 minutes.

To get the most out of size, you need to use it in eco mode (the least powerful of the three configuration options) on hardwood floors (which require less battery power than carpet). , The important thing here) Replace the battery with a backup battery pack (sold separately).

That said, even if you don’t do these things, you don’t really want run time. Unless you live in a Chris Hemsworth-style mega-mansion or have a fully carpeted home, it takes less than an hour to vacuum your home with a stick vacuum cleaner. In particular, consider the time and energy you can save without plugging and unplugging. Drag the socket, or heavy machine, upstairs.

This button at the top of the vacuum allows you to switch between three power modes. Eco, auto, boost. The remaining run time is adjusted depending on the mode you are using and whether you are vacuuming a hard floor or carpet. The latter requires more suction and therefore has a shorter overall execution time.Photo: Dyson

The run time without the optional replacement battery is 45 minutes to 1 hour on hard floors, about half that of using it only on carpet. I used Outsize to have a fully carpeted 3-bedroom townhouse on the 2nd floor, my 2-bedroom apartment (floor with carpeted bedroom), and a car once. I cleaned it with a charge, but there was still a few minutes of battery left.

Like the V11 model, Outsize shows exactly the remaining fractions, depending on which of the three settings you are using and which surface you are cleaning. You’ll get the maximum amount of time while vacuuming in eco mode, but even with the automatic settings I like, you’ll get enough 45 minutes on a hard floor.

The third and most powerful setting is boost mode, which reduces execution time, but I haven’t yet found a reason to switch from automatic mode to boost mode. I used Auto Mode to clean the carpet and the dog’s bed deeply, but then I was shocked and fed up with the amount of dust and hair collected in the trash.

This is a bin after cleaning 3 carpeted rooms, carpeted corridors and stairs, thick rugs and pet beds. Note the dense layer of dust at the bottom. The shocking thing is that the house was vacuumed a week ago with an old Dyson V7 stick vacuum cleaner.Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle

Its big but not too big

This model is far from the early supple Stick Dyson with pea-sized bottles.

The oversized trash can is 1.9L and is specially designed for family homes compared to the small 0.5L trash can on the V7, but with the same slide and release mechanism as the model. You can easily empty it.

The versatile high torque XL cleaner head is significantly larger than the ones that come with other V11, V10, V8 and V7 models, so it covers more floor space in less time.

It also features his crazy embedded technology, available only in the V11 and Outsize series. It senses when moving from a hard floor to the carpet and adjusts the suction force accordingly.

When I asked a Dyson engineer about this magic, it seems that it is due to the dynamic load sensor system unique to the high torque cleaner head.

It intelligently detects the resistance of the brush bar and automatically communicates with the motor and battery microprocessor to change the suction force between floor types. This allows you to thoroughly clean the carpet and extend the runtime on hard floors.

Another thing to note is that only this intelligent multipurpose head is super large. The fluffy floorboard head that comes with Outsize is the same size as other models.

The left is a standard V11 bin, and the right is an Outsize Total Clean and V11 Outsize Pro 1.9L bin.Photo: Dyson

Another important point of size is the weight of this machine. The outsize is 3.56 kg, 0.5 kg heavier than the standard size V11 Absolute Extra and Complete Pro and almost 1 kg heavier than the V10 Cyclone, but it’s not awkward and unwieldy.

It’s actually very light compared to a standard corded vacuum cleaner, and the Dyson’s corded Big Ball Cinetic Animal Vacuum Cleaner weighs much heavier at 7.64 kg.

New anti-tangling hair screw tool

The Dyson V11 Outsize Pro and Dyson Outsize Total Clean are basically the same vacuum cleaner with different accessories. The main difference is that Total Clean has fewer heads, but includes a new anti-tangling hair screw tool that is not currently available on other Dyson. ..

So what’s so special about this new tool? Well, it promises to eliminate the need to pull a lump of hair from the head of the brush, regardless of hair length or thickness, whether human or pet type.

According to Dyson engineers, the hair of humans and pets contains natural oils that adhere to dust, so it was designed based on the knowledge that matte balls are created. Dust in your home. When you rotate your hair, it naturally tightens and gets caught in a traditional brush bar. Instead of getting into a vacuum bottle, it gets clogged, cumbersome and frustrating to handle.

On the left is the new anti-tangling hair screw tool, and on the right is the equivalent tool that comes with the V11 Outsize Pro and other V Series Dyson stick vacuum cleaners.Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle

Inspired by Archimedes’ screw, a spiral tube lifted at an angle used in ancient Egypt, a cantilevered conical brush bar lifts water from the Nile, hair moves and passes through a single airway. Encourage them to be sucked into the bottle. “

In the weeks I tested it, I picked up dog hair from Shih Tzu in Malta and my own shoulder-length hair from the bathroom, but so far I haven’t complained. did.

Unfortunately, this tool is currently only available in Outside Total Clean and cannot be sold separately in Australia, but it is compatible with other Dyson stick vacuum cleaner models.

The latest Dyson stick vacuum cleaner is coming to Australia soon

Outsize is the largest and most powerful Dyson stick vacuum cleaner on the market today, but later this month we plan to launch the Dyson V15 Detect, which is said to be even more intelligent. I still don’t know if I will. Large enough to handle a standard Australian home.

Here’s what Dyson has said so far:

The Dyson V15 Detect is the most powerful and intelligent cordless vacuum cleaner that can detect, remove, sizing, and count fine dust for deep clean scientific evidence. Laser dust detection illuminates invisible dust particles. The exact angle of the green laser is integrated into the fluffy cleaner head so you won’t miss it.

Acoustic dust sensing gives you the peace of mind that you have cleaned deeply. The LCD screen shows the size and number of particles, and a piezo sensor is used to count and measure fine dust particles to provide real-time scientific evidence of deep cleanliness. The piezo sensor automatically increases suction across different floor types and dust volumes.

Developed by a global team of 370 engineers, it features a five-stage filtration system that promises to help you build a healthier home. It’s hard to know what should be improved from the V11 and Outsize models, but you’ll know when this new model will be available in Australia on May 27th.

Unfortunately, the current $ 250 sale at Outsize ends May 23, so if you keep checking what’s on offer with this new V15 model, you’ll miss the deal.

