The new name NordCE 5G joins the OnePlus Nord N15G, revealing reliable tales





OnePlus has made a long-awaited comeback in the midrange segment and announced the OnePlus Nord. The brand has also released another midrange smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N105G, along with the budget-centric Nord N100 in several markets. A few months ago, a trusted tale, Max J, revealed that the company is working on a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, codenamed Ebba. This is called the OnePlus Nord N15G. Now, Max has revealed that the smartphone is called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Max didn’t reveal what CE stands for, but it’s certainly a strange name given that it’s the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10.

A few months ago, device rendering and key specifications were displayed on the web. The smartphone has a 6.49-inch display with punched holes in the upper left corner. It should be an FHD + resolution display similar to its predecessor. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup compared to its predecessor’s quad rear camera setup. However, the specifications and features of these camera sensors have not yet been revealed.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a glossy plastic rear panel and the OnePlus logo. One of the major changes compared to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Remember, the OnePlus Nord N105G provided a back-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack and is about 8.4mm thick.

Other details such as the processor, battery capacity, and charging speed of future OnePlus smartphones are still unknown. But you can expect to learn more about the device in the coming weeks. The following OnePlus smartphones with model number EB2103 are already in BIS and IMDA certification. It should also be available in the Indian market. What do you expect from a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10? Please let us know in the comments below.

