Chrome on your desktop can quickly load previous web pages faster





Despite being perhaps the most popular web browser in the world, Google Chrome is also famous for its resource-intensive consumption, especially when it comes to memory and battery. Others feel that Chrome can slow down or slow down a bit, especially as the number of tabs and sites grows. Of course, Google has also taken steps to speed up Chrome on the desktop, and the latest trick is to keep it in your browser’s cache longer to speed up previously loaded pages.

Google calls this feature Backforward Cache or BFCache, and it’s not really new. This feature was introduced to Android in January with the release of Chrome version 88 for its mobile platform. Google is currently planning to bring the same features to Windows, Mac, and Linux within the next few months.

What BFCache does is actually make the page last a little longer after the user leaves or closes the page. On Android, this makes it appear that the web page loads instantly when the user reverts the closed tab or moves the history back and forth. For mobile devices that may have limited bandwidth or data limits, this can save a lot of money and time.

On the desktop, these limits don’t always exist, but it’s nice to be able to jump back and forth between history pages without having to wait for the content to reload. It also gives you the feeling that your browser is that fast, even if you’re actually using the trick behind the scenes.

BFCache for Chrome on the desktop is still and will start with version 92 of the browser. Neither users nor developers need to do anything to take advantage of it, but Google also provides a way for site administrators to further optimize their site. Google also guarantees that pages in the cache will not freeze and Javascript will not remain running to prevent potential security and performance degradation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos