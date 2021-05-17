eBay Implements “New” Adult Item Policy-Remove Explicit Video Games





eBay is strengthening new policies, including the removal of “adult-related” material on auction sites. Explicit content sales are rampant on the platform, which is the company’s way of managing almost any mature subject, including video games.

What are the other items included in the upcoming ban?

eBay Strengthens Efforts to Remove All Explicit Content

According to the “Adult Item Policy” on eBay’s customer service site, the platform bans almost all adult-related material. For content that features nudity, there are some restrictions according to the guidelines.

In addition, below is a list of items that are not allowed on the site.

1. Illegal adult content

2. Items that violate the illegal and explicit content policy

3. Sexually related items, including explicit activities and nudity, such as:

Video games and adult movies rated as R18, X, XXX, or not rated (adults only)

Explicit content of comics, books, movies, animations, yaoi, anime, metamorphosis, manga

Adult manga, nudist publications, and other sexual magazines such as Playboy, Playgirl, Penthouse, and Mayfair.

4. A list of nude art that does not contain sexually explicit content is allowed, but must be under the subject of “nude”.

Goods such as postcards, risks, paper, pinups, vintage (before 1970), antiques (before 1940)

Art category

5. Sex accessories and toys are listed under Sexual Wellness, but must first comply with the guidelines.

Pre-approval is required between sellers. Over time, their accounts will be evaluated.

Item must be in the original packaging (new)

International shipping should not be available for listing

There should be no nude or explicit images on the list

eBay Launches New “Adult Only” Category Next Month

According to Kotaku’s May 17th report, adult-only items in the following categories will no longer be allowed on eBay.

magazine

video game

Domain name

DVDs and movies

Goods

Other

“We want to make these items legally available to those who want to buy them, while making them inaccessible to those who don’t want to see or buy them,” the description wrote on eBay’s site. It has been done.

If you’re a fan of video games with mature content, it’s probably time to find another platform that suits your interests. This is bad news for developers and artists in the field of games.

For example, the popularity of games such as Grand Theft Auto V and Disco Elysium requires further evaluation of new guidelines. It is expected that nothing or no changes will be made to this policy in the future.

From a discussion thread, a commenter asked how to make adult items available on eBay. From his statement, he seems confused that eBay did it by imposing a ban on them.

He added that what an auction site does is the exact opposite of what it should do.

