According to a recent report, Apple is still wearing mandatory masks in U.S. stores





Cupertino giant Apple has proven that it does not follow the norm of diverting face masks everywhere during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implementation.

The severity of COVID-19 continues to be felt around the world, even though the United States has decided to voluntarily set mask requirements. Well, this doesn’t fit the tech titan protocol for people who come to the Apple Store.

Apple keeps wearing mandatory masks in stores

(Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images) Berlin, Germany-May 11: A young woman wearing a surgical mask who said she was willing to take a picture, reopened in March at the Apple Store in Berlin. Waiting to enter Coronavirus crisis in Berlin, Germany on May 11, 2020. Companies across Germany are reopening as state authorities ease the blockade.

According to the latest Bloomberg report, Apple still continues the old trend of wearing masks. This may sound out of date to others, but it could be one of the reasons why electronics companies aren’t happy despite the “no mask” policy guidelines.

Over the past few days, the implementation has allowed people who have been vaccinated for the second time to roam freely anywhere without wearing a mask. Of course, this has no effect on others. Others are still skeptical and have trust issues regarding health and safety.

Read also: Apple will reopen its store in the United States.Strict adherence to social distances, masks, and other safety regulations

Earlier this week, Apple said there would be an ongoing masking obligation and a previously recognized COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocol for anyone wishing to enter a store in the United States. The announcement came after the CDC’s recommendation to remove the mandatory masks for those who were fully vaccinated on Thursday, May 20th.

At the time of the report, Apple was enthusiastic about the policy that people should still take strict measures regarding the recent health crisis. For now, if you like going into the Apple Store, don’t forget to bring a mask and follow the proper social distance.

Apple values ​​consumer and employee safety

In the same interview with the press, Apple said it would not remove its former mask obligations, as it prioritizes only employee and consumer safety.

I was able to recall that the tech giant was one of the biggest pandemics. It ordered all stores to be closed while people were required to follow normal security measures to deal with the expanding COVID-19 incident.

Gizmodo reported that what Apple did was very different from other major retailers, such as Starbucks, Costco, Wal-Mart, Publix, and Trader Joe’s, who stopped wearing all of the state’s mandatory face masks. Even if the policy is effective, whether or not to adopt guidance depends on the region.

Meanwhile, USA Today reported that despite the CDC’s public offering, stores such as Kroger, Target, and Walgreens shared the same truck as Apple in terms of mask obligations.

A thorough evaluation of Apple’s protocol is no longer a surprise, as some experts still doubt CDC’s newly managed strategy. Relaxed situations can also cause others to lie about their actual vaccination status, which can put healthcare professionals and frontline personnel at high risk of acquiring the coronavirus. there is.

Related article: Apple treats employees with a customized face mask suitable for five uses, along with the first FDA-approved clear mask

This article is owned by TechTimes

Joseph Henry Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

