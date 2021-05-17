Minecraft Build recreates Link’s Breath of the Wild House





One of the creative Minecraft players brought the land of Hyrule from the Breath of the Wild into the game, recreating Link’s house in a cozy way.

Fans of The Legend of Zelda series have been busy with Minecraft. This isn’t the first time Hyrule has been recreated in Minecraft, but from a recent article, Breath of the Wild, an enterprising player took fellow Zelda fans into Link’s house.

One of the InBreath of the Wild side quests is to allow players to complete tasks and allow Link to bring all of his home back to Hateno Village. The “Hylian Homeowner” quest requires players to earn 3,000 rupees and 30 bundles of trees to meet the initial asking price of a dilapidated dwelling that Link ultimately owns. Once the player has these resources, they can use additional rupees to prepare the house. The home is important because it provides the player with a place to rest and recover from the day of the adventure and store extra weapons and materials that they don’t need when they return to the high rules.

One of the enterprising Minecraft players named Pug227 on Reddit has decided to recreate Link’s house in detail in the sandbox game Minecraft. The full build is fully furnished, with beds, arsenals, flowers, and signs and wood outside. Many fans of the comments have expressed their approval at the level of detail and attention incorporated into the build of Pug227. There were also quite a few sneaky comments about how great it is to see Link’s house without an unwelcome intruder, a problem that Breath of the Wild players often face.

Building a place from the world of other games is a fairly common pastime for Minecraft players. Creative gamers have built everything in Minecraft, from the Among Us map to the reenactment of the world of Pokumon. Of course, other fictional space locations like Harry Potter have been recreated in-game, but recently some of the most striking Minecraft builds have recreated locations from the real world. Amsterdam’s recreation at Minecraft has recently captivated players with its level of detail and accuracy. So when it comes to builds, players seem to keep trying to unite each other.

Building one small house isn’t as big as building the entire city, but it’s still incredibly impressive. Pug227 did a great job of faithfully recreating this iconic place and clearly inspired some other players to try their hands on similar builds. The sequel to aBreath of the Wild may be coming soon, but there are still many players who can’t get Hyrule’s vision to come to mind.

Minecraft is available on all platforms.

Source: Pug227 / Reddit

