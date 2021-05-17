Technology leak announced by Google I / O tomorrow





Jakarta-The annual Google I / O event is about to begin. Some leaks on the details of the annual developer conference, which takes place May 18-20, show what Android 12 looks like in effect.

Quoting The Verge on Monday, May 17, trusted leaker Jon Prosser uses Google’s latest operating system via YouTube page for new experiences, privacy protection, stronger security, and all-device integration. Showed a leak about.

Interestingly, Prosser presents a new Android 12 user interface with new media widgets, brightness buttons, weather widgets, analog clock widgets, snooze or close buttons, and a modified notification panel.

In fact, the first developer’s Android 12 beta was already released in February last year, and Google I / O’s Android 12 public beta could also be released.

Android 12 illustration (dock.Jon Prosser)

According to the Android Authority page, in addition to Android 12, Google will also showcase its latest smartphone, the Pixel 5a, at the event. But keep in mind that during the pandemic, global chip supply experienced a decline in production.

As a result, the Pixel 5a is unlikely to be immediately available to the public. Other rumors say that Google will announce its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.

Not long ago, Prosser showed the look of a round watch that works with newer versions of Wear OS. From the leak, it seems that the watch has no bezel, no physical buttons, and a heart rate sensor.

The Pixel Buds are also said to slide on Google I / O. This is because the Pixel Buds Series A was accidentally leaked on Twitter a while back. With the spread of Word and the introduction of the Pixel Buds A series on Google I / O, many expect these TWS earphones to be sold at a fairly affordable price.

There are rumors that Samsung may be making a Wear OS-based smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4. This will be the brand’s first non-Tizen smartwatch since 2014. Google’s Android wearable device operating system is also expected to activate Google I / O with some updates.

WearOS has received a lot of criticism for its short battery life and heavy hardware, but it still has some pretty good advocates.

The Google Assistant is also said to be an event hafer with some new features that make it more useful in everyday life. Assistants are also expected to be present on more Android phones.

