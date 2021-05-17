Where can I find driving insurance for automotive technology?





Interest in digital tools, usage-based policies, and other technology-driven innovations is focused across the scope of insurance, from underwriting to claiming to the consumer base. With the ability to improve underwriting, provide drivers with more accurate rates, and enhance the billing process, that interest is not without good reason.

As seen throughout the industry during the pandemic, the trend towards digital adoption is accelerating at an ever-increasing pace, and insurance is no exception. Like most business decisions, these moves are driven primarily by consumer demand.

CCC Information Services, Inc. Part of the push is due to the increased willingness of insureds to share personal data at better rates, according to the Crash Course Report. According to the survey, 54% of drivers are now more comfortable sharing information about the miles driven for pricing, compared to 41% in 2019.

Part of this activity is driven by the fact that many people have driven fewer miles in the past year because of the pandemic.

In fact, a significant portion of drivers are already leveraging these tools, with 56% submitting bills online and 51% using new technology to track the billing process.

In addition, Solera’s research shows that more than three-quarters of consumers report confidence that car claims and repairs are completely handled by artificial intelligence (AI).

Emphasizing the importance of technology in the future of personal car claims, two-thirds of survey respondents said they would switch insurers to access a faster digital experience. In addition, 73% said they would choose an insurer that leverages AI to process claims faster.

According to Mike Green, CEO and co-founder of the intelligent conversation platform HiMarley, faster and simpler communication with AI-enabled text messages could lead to more pleasing policyholders. About 40% of people are considering switching insurance companies after making a claim. By staying in touch with policyholders on a regular basis, policyholders are more likely to stay calm and talk to friends about their experiences.

A strong chain of communications also helps reduce billing cycle times and costs. Mr. Green explains: By simply avoiding phone tags, the insured can rent a car and spend less time renting a car. Return to yourself faster. It also means less time to think about hiring a lawyer if someone doesn’t come back to them in time.

According to ResearchandMarkets.com, the combination of more ambitious consumers and accelerated digital adoption during pandemics is expected to compound the North American telematics market by about 30% annually by 2024.

Strengthening claims

In addition to meeting customer demands, data from telematics devices can improve risk analysis and billing processes, according to Andy Yohn, product leader at Duck Creek Technologies. The new data points can be used, for example, in crash recreation.

Telematics, or black boxes, provide additional data points to help understand the incident, he said. At some point, machine learning may be done to look at the image and estimate what happened.

In addition, photo and video evidence can speed up the billing process by providing accurate details at key points in the decision-making process.

In addition to making a quote, you can look at photos and videos to see if it’s a total loss. For example, if there is significant damage to the roof of a car, it will be summed up, he said. Understanding that is a complete loss and how quickly I can know that it will guide the way in arbitrating a claim. It’s not just an economic decision, it’s an intelligence-based workflow decision from photography.

Reflecting this, Andrew Brown-Allen, Chief Marketing Officer and Shareholder of Insurance & Mobility Solutions (IMS), said speeding up claims, clarifying liability disputes, and more equitable resolution will also be major uses for new automotive technologies. Said.

On the last point, Allen-Brown said telematics and new datasets can offer fairer rates, but the era of strictly use-based insurance (UBI) premiums is not near.

He said it’s hard to argue that it’s not the fairest way. UBI has been around for some time and has been around for nearly 20 years, but even in markets such as Italy, where UBI is most prevalent, it’s only in the mid-to-late teens. In the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe, UBI penetration remains in the single digits, so there’s a long way to go.

Onboarding new dataset

According to John Chalfant, senior product manager for the US connected car team at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, improving data effectiveness is shifting from former telematics leaders companies and carriers to a broader user pool across the insurance industry. Is connected to. .. He states that as telematics solutions become more accessible, they will become more accepted throughout the industry’s supply chain.

Carriers want to see that proof, and what the market sees is that they have found value in improving the predictability of this data, Chalfant said. The market understands the value of how this actually improves driving behavior insights, not as a proxy set, but as a true driving data set.

One of the new innovations set to open up a wealth of new driving data is the connected car. However, it does not go as far as connected cars make up the majority of vehicles on the road.

Obviously, data on connected vehicles is increasing as assembly line roll-offs increase, but now there is still a need for aftermarket devices, he said.

Although the sources are relatively new, the data collected from connected cars is so standard that it will be familiar to insurance professionals, Chalfant said. However, as the connected car dataset continues to grow, more information will be collected.

Recruitment barriers

Despite consumer demand, the cost of updating legacy systems has been cited by auto insurers as the most common reason why new technologies are not integrated. In addition, large insurers have reported speed on the market, saying staff skills and platform scalability are one of the most pressing challenges when trying to adopt an automated AI system. Solera reported.

Leading companies are now embracing and integrating cutting-edge technology to prioritize differentiating and optimizing their customer experience. Solera’s chief technology officer, Evan Davies, said in the release that he would not face any competitive challenges. Finding the right combination of data and technology is the key to optimizing your investment and unleashing speed, intelligence, and efficiency on a large scale. Only then can our industry benefit from digitalization through a faster and more accurate repair billing process.

According to Brown Allen, in IMS, the mantra is always data and does not change the result in itself. To change the results, you need to use that data intelligently.

Engagement must meet the level at which behavior change occurs in order for telematics and other technologies to truly change driving risk, he said.

The carriers we’re talking about may be able to easily adopt these new technologies in the early stages, but they’ve learned so far to actually drive better results. It requires a deep level of involvement that never happens. It’s not just about downloading the app and driving well for weeks. It’s about how they drive on day 363. It’s about really influencing the behavior that would affect the claim.

To this end, IMS may be important to investigate this topic and agree on how the proposal is structured. Brown-Allen explained that 90% were interested when asking 100 people if they needed an in-vehicle device that could detect a collision, provide roadside assistance, and contact an insurance company. The same is not true when asked about their interest in devices that tell them whether they are good or bad drivers.

It’s not about usage, it’s about servicing for reasons. In this case, he said, it was the moment of truth that the insured was involved in the accident. It’s a kind of undeveloped gold, but people are starting to catch up.

