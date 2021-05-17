The POCO M3 Pro 5G runs on the Dimensity 700 and comes with a 90Hz display





A few days ago, I mentioned that the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be available soon. The smartphone was said to have a Dimensity 700 processor. Following the POCO M3 officially announced in November 2020, the Pro variant features a 48MP triple camera system and a 6000mAh battery. The now independent company, the Xiaomi subbrand, has announced a more spec version of POCOM3 to allow you to do more and faster.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is equipped with a large 6.5-inch FHD + Dot Display with Dynamic Switch. As explained, the display provides a more flexible viewing experience.

As promised, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 is the perfect POCO chipset for new Android phones. As you may remember, it was launched over 6 months ago for mass market smartphones. This is the same processor used by the Realme Q3, Realme Q3i, Realme Q3 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 105G.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC provides 5G connectivity, adding POCO M3 Pro 5G to the list of 5G phones available on the market. As described, it is a 7nm high performance processor that offers higher efficiency and power. This processor speeds up your entertainment needs, including media streaming, instant messaging, web browsing, and mobile gaming.

POCO M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The full specification and feature review is as follows: 6.5 inch IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage, 4GB or 6GB RAM. For imaging, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. The triple rear camera system consists of a 48MP wide camera with f / 1.8 aperture and PDAF, 2MP macro (f / 2.4) and 2MP depth (f / 2.4). There are also HDR, panorama and dual LED dual tone flashes. The phone can perform 4K video recording @ 30fps or 1080p @ 30/60 / 120fps. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.

