A breakthrough COVID case rare in fully vaccinated Minnesotan





According to the Minnesota Department of Health, about 0.1% of fully vaccinated Minnesota are later tested positive for COVID-19.

Minneapolis, Minnesota On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 805 new COVID cases and 10 additional deaths. Less than 1,000 newly reported cases have been reported for 2 consecutive days. 61% of Minnesotan people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination, some fully vaccinated people have later been tested positive for COVID-19. Breakthrough cases are considered to be people who test positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a small percentage of breakthrough cases are expected.

According to MDH, as of May 12, 1,942 groundbreaking cases were reported (1,691 confirmed, 251 estimated). This is compared to 1,886,753 people who were fully vaccinated as of April 18. The breakthrough number is about 0.1% of all cases this year.

“We see people with COVID who are not vaccinated. If you see people who test positive for COVID after vaccination, they are asymptomatic or very symptomatic. Often there are few, “explained Dr. .. Hannah Lichtsinn, Hannepin Healthcare’s primary care physician.

No vaccine is 100% effective, but Dr. Lichtsinn said a vaccine for COVID-19 is close. In clinical trials, Moderna and Pfizer were about 95% effective.

MDH said 175 people had to be hospitalized for the groundbreaking incident reported by the state. The average age was 70 years.

Since May 12, approximately 1% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have killed 21 of this year’s groundbreaking cases. The average age of 21 deaths was 75 years.

“I recommend people to be careful if they are among other people who may not have been vaccinated if they are at high risk of personally serious illness if they are infected with COVID. It is advisable to neglect and wear a mask, even for those who are yourself and are doing high-risk work. ” “I think of myself as a doctor. I don’t want to be in a position to accidentally infect someone else with an asymptomatic or less symptomatic infection.”

For those who are still hesitant to vaccinate, Dr. Lichtsinn recommends that they consult their doctor.

“The potential for breakthrough infections with this vaccine is certainly not a reason to avoid the vaccine,” said Dr. Lichtsinn. “This is a known issue in any vaccination program, and vaccination is the best way we can protect ourselves from COVID.”

