



Google should not trade with the city of San Jose to build a new campus, as it not only hinders San Jose Sharks’ parking plans, but also causes rents to skyrocket and drive out low-income workers.

The NHL team opposes Google’s plans to build a campus near Diridon Station, saying it will be difficult for fans to park near the SAP Center where the game takes place.

But that’s not the total cost.

The Google campus will bring an estimated 20,000 jobs to the region, each of which will cause an estimated $ 735 monthly rent increase by 2030.

The proposed 800 affordable homes included in the development appear to be inadequate compared to the movements caused by the surge in rent.

Google does not have the best track record in gentrification. San Francisco activists targeted the company when they raised their rents to the point where only employees and the rich could afford it.

Companies with such a history should not be trusted to develop in such important areas of San Jose, even if they have secured $ 150 million for community stabilization and opportunity funds.

Adding 20,000 new jobs will also increase traffic in already congested areas.

The SAP Center will only be able to provide approximately 4,000 spaces after the Google campus is completed. This is about two-thirds of its current capacity.

Fans are not completely blocked from the stadium, but many have to park far away or rely on other modes of transportation. Fans with disabilities can miss the game if the spots fill up quickly or if public transport is inaccessible.

Unless significant changes are made to existing contracts, the harm that Google’s megacampus will do to downtown San Jose far outweighs the benefits.

