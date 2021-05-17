Silicon Valley restarts relations with U.S. military





IBM CEO Arvind Krishna made a fuss last year when he told Congress to “sunset” his facial recognition software and said it had been abused by law enforcement to perform mass surveillance. Caused.

Microsoft and Amazon technology groups are taking a similar position on controversial software under pressure from employees. They said they refused to sell it to the police and asked Congress to regulate the new technology.

These moves came after Google employees forced the company to withdraw from the Pentagon’s artificial intelligence work in 2018.

Some observers interpret these developments as Big Tech’s distance from government agencies.

“I see these fronts being drawn, where companies say in their mission statement. [policies] MiriamVogel, CEO of EqualAI, a non-profit organization focused on removing unconscious prejudice from artificial intelligence, said:

Equal AI CEO Miriam Vogel

She describes Silicon Valley’s relationship with government and the military as “deeply interrelated and increasingly complex.” The largest tech companies are valued at trillions of dollars, and their products are now affecting the lives of citizens every day and even every hour.

Former White House official and deputy prosecutor Vogel says high-paying tech employees are voting on their feet and pressing companies to speak out more about the value they represent.

The most notable standoff in recent years was when Apple refused to help the FBI invade the iPhone in connection with the 2015 terrorist attack and mass shootings in San Bernardino, California.

“Apple was obsessed with protecting the privacy rights of its users. [while] Law enforcement agencies desperately wanted to stop the crime before it happened, “says Vogel. “Their needs were an absolute dichotomy.”

It’s a myth that talented engineers don’t want to work with the military

However, major deals continue for all headlines that suggest that Big Tech is avoiding cooperation with the military.

Earlier this year, Microsoft won a 10-year, $ 22 billion contract to supply augmented reality headsets to 120,000 close quarters US soldiers. In 2019, the Pentagon’s $ 10 billion cloud computing deal was awarded, which many expected to go to Amazon, which was also an enthusiastic bidder.

Brandon Tseng, co-founder of Shield AI, a startup that helps the Pentagon build unmanned systems for conflict zones, says Microsoft is intervening in every case of Google’s retreat. I don’t want to work with the military, “insists former Navy Seal Zen. “Currently, we have nearly 200 employees, doubling each year, and we have a lot of inbound interest. .. In general, we are interested in helping the government solve these problems. You will find an enthusiastic workforce that has. “

Shield AI is one of the thriving companies thanks to its unabashed support for the defense sector. Others include Palantir, a big data group co-founded by Peter Thiel, currently worth $ 40 billion, and Anduril, who builds technology for border surveillance.

Anduril Industries engineers check heli drones before taking off from California Marine Base © Alamy

And the success of these groups is partly a reflection of how the Pentagon is adapting to technology culture. We are fully aware that its rigorous hierarchy and traditions are not comparable to the private sector’s approach to software-first innovation.

“You’re looking at the U.S. government’s tendency to accept individuals coming to Silicon Valley companies,” said D2iQ, senior vice president of cloud management startups that helped the Air Force move to telecommuting. One Darron Mcrokanis said. During a pandemic.

The US tech sector has long been intertwined with the military since the US government spent huge amounts of money on early semiconductors and other expensive equipment that was lacking in the commercial market. “Every tech giant today, whether or not employees are aware of it, contains the DNA of some defense industry,” wrote historian Margaret O’Mara, a professor at the University of Washington. I am.

Recommendation

“Silicon Valley dates back to the Department of Defense and the aerospace and defense industry,” explains Yll Bajraktari, secretary-general of the National Security Commission, an independent group formed to make recommendations to Congress and the President. To do.

Bajraktari rattles the technology that the military has worked hard on. He points out that radar, GPS, and stealth technologies all emerged during the Cold War. Needless to say, the ARPAnet is a network established in the 1970s that became the foundation of the Internet.

He says these decades were shaped by the government being a major investor and the largest purchaser of technology. But as the Internet has become a part of everyday life, Silicon Valley has shifted its focus to consumer and business applications. This is a much larger market than the US government orders.

U.S. soldiers at a base in New Jersey operate drones in combat operations © Alamy

“In the last decade, we have realized that the military needs to work more closely with tech companies in the valley to be able to compete with tech competitors such as China and Russia,” said Vajrakutari. Says.

In 2015, the Pentagon established the Defense Innovation Unit, a Silicon Valley outpost designed to accelerate the adoption of the latest technology by the Pentagon as the Pentagon seeks to deepen its technology and military alliance. did.

During the first few years, DIU struggled to gain traction, says Tom Fordesi, director of its commercial products and partnerships. “Honestly, this division had a bad reputation in the valley,” he admits.

I want to work with government customers rather than stand by on some big important issues

But Foldesi says his primary concern was bureaucracy, not ethics. “We were considered a truly rewarding customer,” he explains. “The process was unclear. The decision was slow. If the runway was a 12-18 month start-up, [the DoD] Because the customer was not a beginner. “

Just three years ago, DIU was lucky to issue a solicitation and win a few bids. But it has changed dramatically thanks to a streamlined process and a better understanding of the technological culture. “Most of our solicitations are from over 100 companies, and in some cases over 150,” says Foldesi.

He added that he cannot recall a single conversation in which the ethical dilemma of working with the military emerged. “On the one hand, I know some notable concerns raised by countable companies, but I didn’t think they represented the entire ecosystem.”

As a result, it is unusual for IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft to refuse to work on facial recognition technology. According to Tseng, a more common sentiment among people in the tech sector is “I want to work with government customers rather than stand by on some big important issues.”

