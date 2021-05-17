How to pre-order PlayStation 5 restocks in India





PlayStation 5 is back in India. At 12:00 noon on Monday, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back for sale in India, making it the first restock of the former. The latter will be launched in South Asia for more than 6 months after its global debut. Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales all have PlayStation 5 back in stock, but the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition seems to be exclusive to the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. There’s no word about which of them have how much in stock, but I expect it to be very limited, and therefore it wouldn’t be a minute or two if you weren’t fast with your fingers.

Of course, the bigger problem for many is delivering the PS5 to where they live, given the ongoing restrictions on non-essential items during the ongoing debilitating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Is it even possible? According to ShopAtSC’s PS5 Pre-Order FAQ, the allocated inventory will be delivered around May 24th, but delivery service delays may occur. This may be affected by the blockade / curfew regulations in your area. Product delivery depends on your location. You can check the order status by contacting the assigned Sony Center.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

How to pre-order PS5 at ShopAtSC

Sony India retailer Sony Center has its own website where you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free delivery from your nearest Sony Center, but you can also pick it up from your nearest store after May 24th. Of course, if they are open.

You need an account to purchase PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously purchased a PS5 in January, you will not be able to purchase another PS5 from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site has a notification button in case it runs out of stock.

Shop at SC offers free EMI on some credit cards and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAt SC

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

PS5 restocks are also available to Amazon’s Indian affiliates. This affiliate offers free courier services throughout India. You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to receive free delivery.

You will need an account to purchase PS5 from Amazon. Create in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers free EMI on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, and offers easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 on Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 at Games The Shop

At the dedicated game store Games The Shop, you can pre-order your PS5 and get free delivery to all over India.

You don’t need an account to buy a PS5 from Games The Shop, but you need to provide your email address. There is also a notification button to check the stock status.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Game The Shop

How to pre-order PS5 with Flipkart

Wal-Mart’s flipkart is restocked with PlayStation 5 for pre-orders in India. We also offer free delivery to all over India.

It’s worth noting that Flipkart had a problem handling Xbox Series X pre-orders. The customer claims to have been bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel the order.

You need an account to purchase PS5 from Flipkart. Create in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers an easy EMI option for most debit and credit cards. 12% off up to Rs. 1,800 for EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit and bank cards, 10% off for up to Rs. 1,250 with HDFC Bank credit card (no EMI).

Buy PlayStation 5 with Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 with a prepaid gamer card

PS5 is back in stock at the Bangalore-based online game store prepaid gamercards. We also offer free courier services throughout India where delivery is possible.

You don’t need an account to buy PS5 from a prepaid gamer card. However, it is recommended to create one as it will be created on the website during the checkout process. Of course, if you don’t have an account yet, you’ll also need to enter your email address.

Buy PlayStation 5 with a prepaid gamer card

How to pre-order PS5 with Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital, operated by Mukesh Ambani, will also offer PS5 in India. All orders are eligible for free delivery.

It’s worth noting that Reliance Digital has canceled many orders in the past due to problems handling pre-orders for both PS5 and Xbox Series X, which caused overbooking.

You need an account to purchase PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create in advance to speed up checkout.

Buy PlayStation 5 with Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Headquartered in Mumbai, Vijay Sales offers PS5 on its website in addition to retail stores. It also offers free courier on every purchase.

You don’t need an account to buy a PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you must provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best “next generation” console in India? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





