Iraqis escape on virtual battlefield and find success





Baghdad (AFP)

Bashar Abo Khalil’s PUBG character wears a pink dress and a samurai helmet, runs around the wall and hits enemies with a frying pan. This is the standard fare for mobile games that has created a huge sensation in Iraq.

The online star, known as G2G, is one of many Iraqi people who are obsessed with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This is a Battle Royale first-person shooter reminiscent of the book and movie series The Hunger Games.

The mobile version of the game is very popular in Iraq, where 60% of the 40 million population is under the age of 25, and the youth of this country are called the “PUBG generation”.

Iraqis across the country spend hours every day on the virtual battlefield of the game, interacting through live chat, playing competitively, and falling in love.

31-year-old Abo Khalil said he had been playing for hours to “stop thinking about the problem.”

“When you’re playing a game, you can be locked into another world. It can be like a drug,” he added.

Currently based in Turkey, he produces livestreaming games and videos.

Fan Dalya Waheed says he played PUBG for 1-2 hours a day with a friend he met in the game and set up a game hub at his electronics reseller.

“It’s really easy to meet people at PUBG,” said a woman in her thirties who lives in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

-Better internet, better opportunities-

Some Iraqi parents have criticized the game as time-consuming, and have expressed concern about the violence the game portrays, with a large number of guns and explosives spitting blood. I will.

But Reshar Ibrahim, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, said the game wouldn’t be as bad as many Iraqis actually experienced in decades of conflict that devastated the country.

“It’s just a game,” said a 19-year-old Iraqi Kurdish who has lived in Sweden for the past three years.

In 2019, Parliament banned PUBG in local reports that led to bankruptcy, suicide, and divorce.

This easily avoided move was criticized for not touching on the real challenges facing Iraqis.

According to the World Bank, nearly 40% of Iraqi youth are unemployed, and during the Covid-19 pandemic, Iraq’s poverty rate doubled to 40%.

Later that year, thousands of young Iraqis (some in PUBG costumes) filled the streets to protest endemic corruption and unemployment. In the months that followed, about 600 demonstrators were killed in protest-related violence.

Abo Khalil and Ibrahim are just two of the many successful Iraqi gamers abroad. There is no additional challenge of poor internet quality and unreliable power.

Ibrahim, also known as Freak, recently won the Most Valuable Player at the PUBG Mobile Star Arabia Challenge with a total prize pool of $ 100,000.

His team, Gun ZEsports, won the competition even though one Iraqi player lost power in the middle of the game and another had to move from southern Najaf to northern Kurdistan. It was.

-Crazy-

23-year-old Helmat Shiar, who participated in tournaments with the Iraqi iKurd E-Sports team, said Iraqis aren’t just “playing against foreign teams where the internet is much more powerful.”

“There was no support” from private or government sponsors, he lamented.

Elsewhere in the Arab world, governments and major sponsors are pouring money into esports.

In the Gulf region, the gaming market is expected to reach $ 821 million this year, according to consulting firm Strategy &.

Hayder Jaafar said he had a ten-year struggle to register the non-governmental Iraqi esports federation as a full member of an international gaming organization before it succeeded in 2020.

“The structure of the youth ministry in esports was last changed in 2009, and many changes have been made in esports since then,” said 38-year-old AFP.

Iraq suffers from war-torn infrastructure and poor electricity-most households have only a few hours of electricity provided by the state per day.

However, according to a 2021 Data Reportal survey, there are 40 million mobile phone connections and 30 million Internet users in the country.

Last year, PUBG was Google’s 11th most searched term in Iraq, and game name variations also made some top spots on YouTube searches.

PUBG’s widespread popularity is due to the launch of a free mobile version by Chinese tech giant Tencent. Tencent said in March that more than a billion people have downloaded the app since 2018.

iKurd player Jiner Hekmat, 18, is obsessed with the mobile version, but says he wants to focus on his research and doesn’t meet all his hopes of becoming a competitive player. Said.

But “I’ll do everything I can to stay level with PUBG and keep playing as long as the game exists,” he added.

2021 AFP

