Apple and Google are now global privacy regulators





Apps that used to be able to track users by default are now forced to ask questions. If web cookie notifications are mostly ignored, early numbers suggest that Apple’s changes are enthusiastically accepted. According to analytics firm Flurry, only 13 users chose to track. The opt-in rate is so low that companies, including Google, say they just stop tracking users across the app, rather than taking advantage of the percentage of users they allow.

Apple’s decision is one of the clearest examples of what American scholar Lawrence Lessig called Code is Law. The design choices of a few people in Silicon Valley can probably have a bigger impact than the legislation that replaces them.

For example, when Apple tracks changes, Facebook is set to cost more than any government. The $ 5 billion (3.5 billion) settlement with US federal trade regulation, the biggest fine to date, is expected to be significantly less than the loss of revenue from Apple’s changes. That’s why Facebook has been much more active in Apple’s changes.

Not only that. Apple and Google have dismissed the government on mobile phone contact tracing technology and insisted on a decentralized model that protects privacy, but postponed development.

Starting next year, Google said Chrome web browsers will block most cookies by default, following Firefox and Apples Safari. Chrome is the browser of choice for about two-thirds of world web users, so this change could have a greater impact than the decade of EU cookie law. The advertising industry is certainly speaking out more about it, urging Google to intervene in the government because it’s misusing its advantage in the browser market.

Regulators are listening. Both the British Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission’s Competitive Division are investigating Google’s war against cookies. This is because Google could benefit from the change by developing a cookie alternative, but the idea that California engineers can change is that there are some web economics by flicking the switch. May be behind the hearts of California bureaucrats.

Despite protests from Facebook and several advertising agencies, Watchdog didn’t want to challenge Apple as well. The company claims it hasn’t used enough power to get into the hands of iPhone owners.

Still, it shows the impact of a few lines of code. Big tech companies have been loudly demanding new privacy laws for years. In effect, they are writing them.

