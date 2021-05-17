Google Canada promises $ 2 million to re-skill job seekers for a new career in technology within 6 months





Support includes a three-year Google.org grant to NPower Canada, distribution of 5,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships to underserved communities, and four Canadian non-profit programs to support vocational training programs. Includes funding for commercial organizations.

Toronto, May 17, 2021 / CNW /-Today, Google Canada announces $ 2 million in digital skills to train Canadian job seekers for a new career in technology within six months. Did. This support includes a three-year Google.org grant to NPower Canada to offer the Google Career Certificate Program and deploy 5,000 needs-based scholarships to access the program.

Visible minority groups and youth unemployment rates between the ages of 15 and 24 continue to be hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic. Google Career Certificate Scholarships focus on young people in Canada in these underserved communities in collaboration with youth and labor development nonprofits such as Pathways to Education, Toronto Public Library, and YMCA. And distributed by NPower Canada. To further support these initiatives, Google Canada will provide these nonprofits with additional funding to improve their existing vocational training programs.

Google Career Certificates prepare job seekers for new, high-demand careers in growth areas without the need for a degree or associated experience. The certificate was developed by Google employees as part of Grow with Google, a global initiative aimed at creating financial opportunities for everyone. The certificate program is available for data analysis, project management, UX design, and IT support. Other than programming in NPower Canada, certificates are distributed through the online learning platform Coursera and are available in English. Some programs will be available in French from 2022. All certificates provide learners with theoretical and practical knowledge and practical problem-solving skills. To succeed in entry-level technology work.

“To help the most hit job seekers in the pandemic, we need to invest in skill training for jobs where demand is demonstrable,” said Sabrina Jeremiah, VP and Country Director of Google Canada. “Google Career Certificates provide a foothold for good work without the need for a degree or experience, which opens up barriers and opportunities for poorly serviced groups to enter the technical workforce.”

“Last year we started offering Google’s IT support certificate. Currently, 83% of young people who graduated in September 2020 are employed or have a new education after the program is completed,” said NPower Canada’s best. Andrew Reddin, Head of Development, said. “These programs meet the demands of the job market. According to Glassdoor, there are currently over 22,000 jobs nationwide in areas supported by Google Career Certificates. With Google support, young people start their careers. More opportunities. Participate in Canada’s digital economy. “

Google Canada has also introduced the Google Career Certificate Employer Consortium for scholarship graduates, as financial opportunities are all about access to work. The Employer Consortium is a group of employers that includes KPMG, TELUS, Google and Loblaw and considers graduates of NPower Canada’s Google Career Certificate Program to be eligible jobs. Employers interested in connecting with skilled candidates and expanding their talent pipeline can visit grow.google / employerform to join the Google Career Certificate Employer Consortium.

For more information on Google Carrier Certificates, please visit g.co / certificates-canada. For more information on scholarships, please visit the NPower Canada website.

About Google Canada Google’s mission is to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. As a global technology leader, Google’s innovations in web search and advertising have made websites a top property on the Internet, making the brand one of the most recognized in the world. With offices in Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, Google Canada has more than 2,000 Canadian Google employees working in engineering, AI research, sales and marketing teams.

About Google Career Certificates: Google Career Certificates were developed by Google employees as part of Grow with Google, a global initiative aimed at creating financial opportunities. The certificate program is available for data analysis, project management, UX design, and IT support. Other than programming in NPower Canada, certificates are delivered via the online learning platform Coursera and are available in English. From 2022, it will be partially available in French.

Supporting citation

“Pathways to Education has been helping students in low-income communities across Canada for 20 years, overcoming high school graduation barriers and laying the foundation for long-term success. Take this opportunity to take this opportunity to Google and other non-educational institutions. We are pleased to work with the institution.-The benefits of providing the student community with another path to continue on the path to becoming a future leader in the Canadian workforce. “–Pathways to Education, President And CEO, Sue Gillespie

“Employee preparation and career support are TPL’s priorities, especially during difficult times. It provides equitable access to services and programs that help people achieve their professional goals. The partnership with NPower Canada will also be realized by Google Canada, which will provide younger adult customers with more opportunities for workplace development. ”Vickery Bowles, Municipal Librarians, Toronto Public Library

“YMCA Canada is pleased to partner with Google Canada and NPower Canada on this significant investment. The opportunity to access the latest digital skills training programs available to underserved young adults is undoubtedly technology. We will be one step closer to securing a meaningful career in. As soon as possible. “-YMCA Canada, President and CEO, Peter Dinsdale

“The pandemic is having a serious impact on Canadian technology and is changing the economy rapidly. We need employees with new and advanced digital skills. But the pandemic is about the social injustice that exists in our country. Further highlighted. The Google Career Certificate Program reduces both skill gaps and social injustice by providing underserved Canadians with access to quality, high-value education. An important initiative to help us. Stronger and more resilient. We look forward to meeting the next generation of Canadian engineers. ”-Canada’s Board of Directors Chairman and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer KPMG, Robert Davis

“Technology continues to change the nature of the work done in our offices and stores. In recent years, we have created more than 1,000 roles in digital business, including hundreds of analytics and stores. Includes thousands of roles to support them in. The importance of training people, including colleagues, to create a more future-ready workforce. Opportunities to work with Google in this program and in Canada I’m excited about the technician pipeline that continues to build. ”–Loblaw Technology, Senior Vice President, David Markwell

“By supporting Google’s key vocational training programs for underserved communities and young people, we want to help build the next generation of science and technology leaders while building the digital future for Canada. TELUS Provides a great opportunity to develop skills and expertise in many high-growth areas. Technologies such as 5G, Cloud, Internet of Things. The next graduate cohort has the agility needed to enable innovation. We look forward to providing sex and speed. ”–Steven Banick, Vice President of TELUS, Technology Strategy Transformation Office

“Science, technology and innovation play a major role in our daily lives, and as we move from pandemic response to recovery, they form the backbone of the new economy. Being able to support Google Canada, a founding member of CILAR. This initiative advances CILAR’s youth development efforts by invigorating our coalition, transforming diverse communities at the grassroots level and encouraging further action throughout the innovation economy. To see the impact of our young talent on Canada’s future “–Yung Wu, CEO, MaRS, Co-founder, Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR)

