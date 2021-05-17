Warehouse space is approaching capacity as companies stockpile in Brexit — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





When the UK’s Brexit transition period ended at midnight on December 31, 2020, the UK was no longer part of the European Union Single Market and Customs Union.

As a result, many businesses and retailers stockpiled goods prior to the major withdrawal in January.

They did so in case of trade barriers and potentially high import fees.

Companies have opted for warehousing solutions that store a wide range of merchandise, from groceries to clothing, in order to keep inventories after leaving the EU.

With over 40% of UK food and drink coming from abroad, this means that booking and storing goods in warehouses is an attractive solution for many retailers and businesses. ..

Stockpiling is the most obvious option for managing short-term supply chain problems and disruptions. It also makes relationships between traders difficult within the European Union after Brexit and prevents inventory shortages in the event of congestion at ports and borders.

However, stockpiles are not suitable for all merchandise, especially perishable and short-lived merchandise. Refrigerated and frozen food supply chains are at worst affected due to the lack of supply of these spaces.

Brexit’s deadline highlights a lack of storage capacity in the UK, and businesses and retailers are currently struggling to find available warehouse storage space.

Up to 75% of UK warehouse owners say their warehouse storage space is already full, which is becoming a major issue. Stockpiles are also pushing up the cost of space available in UK factories and warehouses.

Western Industrial Business Interiors, a leading supplier of storage mezzanines, warehousing and storage equipment in the United Kingdom, noticed a significant 25% increase in Brexit-related inquiries.

Therefore, finding additional warehousing space has become very difficult.

Warehouses and storage companies need to do their best to prepare for the post-Brexit world by freeing up warehouse space or implementing additional refrigeration in refrigeration and freezing.

Enterprises can consider maximizing or expanding storage space on their existing premises.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos