Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip may be launched in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip.No release date yet





Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip may be launched in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip, respectively. The ZenFone 8 series, launched worldwide last week, was not launched in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in India. The phone now appears with an alternate name in the list of devices supported by Google Play. The Asus ZenFone 6 will be launched in India as the Asus 6Z, and the Asus ZenFone 8 series may also get the same Z’Monica.

Asus launched the ZenFone 8 series globally last week. Shortly before launch, Asus India announced that the series will not be launched immediately in the Indian market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has not yet shared the Indian launch date. Currently, the list of devices supported by Google Play (via GSMArena) shows the Asus ZenFone 8 series ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with different names than the model number. ZenFone 8 with model number ASUS_I006D is listed as ZenFone 8 / ASUS 8Z, suggesting that it will be launched as Asus 8Z in some regions, including India.

However, the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is not listed under another name like the Vanilla ZenFone 8, but may be launched domestically as the Asus 8 ZFlip. Its model number is ASUS_I004D. Asus currently does not share details regarding the launch of the ZenFone 8 series in India.

Asus launched ZenFone 6 globally in May 2019, and a month later it launched in India as Asus 6Z. This was mainly due to a problem with ZenFone’s Monica brand. However, Asus ZenFone 7 hasn’t been launched in India at all, and for unknown reasons, Asus told Gadgets 360 that it wasn’t due to a brand issue.

Is Mi11X the best phone under Rs? 35,000? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Then (from 23:50) jump to the Marvel series Falcon and Winter Soldier. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





